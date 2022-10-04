Taranaki man jailed for 2020 shooting death of neighbour

Lachlan Johnson, photographed here at his August 2021 trial in the High Court at New Plymouth. (File Photo)

A man who shot and killed his neighbour on his front doorstep has been jailed for six years.

In July, Lachlan Alexander Johnson was found guilty of manslaughter after a week-long trial in the High Court at New Plymouth.

In August 2020, Johnson shot his neighbour, 30-year-old Mitchell Mosen, on the front porch of his rural Egmont Village home near New Plymouth, following a heated argument between the pair.

On Tuesday, he was imprisoned for the crime, a sentencing which took place after two High Court trials.

Prior to the week-long trial this year, Johnson had been charged with Mosen’s murder and pleaded not guilty.

SUPPLIED Mitchell Mosen, 30, was fatally shot at a Korito Rd address, near Egmont Village, on the night of August 22, 2020.

After hearing the evidence and taking 60 minutes to deliberate, the jury found Johnson not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter instead.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully possession of a firearm.

The court heard how the 57-year-old accepted he was responsible for Mosen’s death, but that he never intended to kill him.

At the time of his death, Mosen was being treated for brain cancer, a condition which impacted his personality and emotions.

On the afternoon of August 22, Johnson had been lighting Chinese lanterns in a section along Korito Rd, when Mosen drove up on a quad bike.

The two ended up in a yelling match before things turned physically violent between the pair, when Mosen is alleged to have assaulted Johnson, and then left for home.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Lachlan Johnson has faced two trial since the August 2020 death of Mitchell Mosen. The first ended in a hung jury, while the second found him guilty of manslaughter, not murder. (File Photo)

The defendant then drove to his house, picked up a loaded, semi-automatic shotgun and travelled to the Mosen property, where Mitchell lived with his mother Patricia.

Johnson had always maintained he went to the house with an intention to shoot Mosen in the foot, after the earlier assault which involved the younger man stomping on the defendant’s back.

After the defendant arrived, he confronted Mosen with the gun, and a total of six shots were fired during the struggle between the two.

One bullet struck Mosen in the right foot, causing extensive damage while the fatal gunshot wound was made to the left side of his chest, but this was not discovered until a short time later.

Mosen’s mother, who is a trained nursed, rendered first aid to her son and called emergency services for help, but he died at the scene.

It was the second time Johnson faced trial over Mosen’s death.

In August 2021, no verdict was reached due to a hung jury.