Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern endorses Efeso Collins for Auckland mayoralty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ has thrown her weight behind Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins​ as a tightly contested race comes to a close.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Ardern endorsed Collins, saying he was a candidate who could “bring together Auckland”.

“In our minds he’s a candidate that can really continue the significant investment that’s been going on into regional economic development [and] public transport,” she said.

While Collins had already received an endorsement from the Labour Party, Ardern had until this point not come out specifically endorsing him.

The endorsement comes late in the campaign, with Collins lagging slightly behind centre-right candidate Wayne Brown in the most recent polls.

Voting closes on Saturday, October 8. By Tuesday, 19.8%​ of votes has already been cast.

Given the total votes received in the 2019 election came in at 35.2%​, indicates around half of those likely to vote have already done so.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Collins was a candidate who could “bring together Auckland”.

Despite the timing, Collins said he was heartened to have Ardern’s support.

“I’m honoured the Prime Minister was able to make time in her busy timetable to support our campaign for a more just and sustainable city, only a week after addressing world leaders at the United Nations,” Collins said.

He said they shared the same values of a “fairer, more just society and I appreciate the support the Prime Minster has offered my campaign over this year.”

STUFF Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins talks with Stuff’s Todd Niall at Avondale market.

Collins also received public support from Lorde earlier in the day when the NZ musician called on Kiwis to go to the polls.

Around 4.30am on Tuesday, Lorde shared a photo of a voting ballot with a single tick for Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins on social media. It stayed up until at least 9.30am.

But she was told off by the Electoral Commission for the photo which breaks election rules – people aren't allowed to share documents which instruct people on how to vote for certain people.