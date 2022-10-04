Two people suffer burns in explosion in shed

Emergency services are responding to an explosion which has left two people with serious burns.

Two people have burns, one critical and one serious, after an explosion in Ākitio just after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A workshop on what was described as a residential property burned down, and Fire and Emergency NZ crew were continuing to dampen down the surrounding area.

A police media spokeswoman said two people were seriously injured.

St John sent two helicopters, an ambulance and first response unit to the scene, a media spokesperson said.

The helicopters were airlifting them from the remote area south of Dannevirke to Wellington Hospital.

A specialist fire investigator had been called in to look into the cause of the explosion, and WorkSafe had been informed.