Two people suffer burns in explosion in shed
Two people have burns, one critical and one serious, after an explosion in Ākitio just after 12.30pm on Tuesday.
A workshop on what was described as a residential property burned down, and Fire and Emergency NZ crew were continuing to dampen down the surrounding area.
A police media spokeswoman said two people were seriously injured.
St John sent two helicopters, an ambulance and first response unit to the scene, a media spokesperson said.
The helicopters were airlifting them from the remote area south of Dannevirke to Wellington Hospital.
A specialist fire investigator had been called in to look into the cause of the explosion, and WorkSafe had been informed.