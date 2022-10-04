Horsies, hoons and hotties: Decoding the language of Aotearoa's 'hoodrat' movement

Christchurch’s central bus exchange is a popular hangout spot for hoodrats, and teens in general.

Stuff reporter Amber Allott asks teens what the most commonly-used hoodrat slang means, so you don’t have to.

If a teen wearing Nike TNs and a bumbag asks if you’ve got an eye problem, they’re not asking whether your visit to the optometrist is overdue.

It means you’ve been staring, and they’re asking you to “back off before you get into a fight”.

If you didn’t heed their warning, you might get rushed – or attacked – and you could end up in a rumbux, a rumble.

You could then say you’d been stepped out, although this could also just mean you’d been yelled at or shouted down by a group of hoodrats.

Teens calling themselves “hoodrats” are part of a new youth subculture that has come to the fore in Aotearoa, styled after the United Kingdom’s “roadmen’” and Australia’s “eshays”.

They can be commonly seen sporting trendy sneakers, black hoodies, shorts or athletic wear, and bumbags worn across the shoulder. They have their own slang and a strong presence on social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat.

Some have even been attributing recent spikes in ramraids and youth crime on teens who identify with the subculture, although police say there is little evidence the hoodrat movement is driving this.

STUFF TikTok videos show youths bragging about crime, videos which police want taken down. (Video first published on July 22, 2022)

However, fighting, stealing, and trying to look tough in general do seem to be big parts of the movement, with clips of self-identified hoodrat teens taking part in, praising, or joking about this behaviour a dime a dozen on TikTok.

It’s reflected in the vast lexicon of words and phrases commonly used by the movement, many of which are centred around petty crime.

Stuff asked a group of teenagers (aged between 14 and 17) at the Christchurch bus exchange – a popular hoodrat hang-out spot – what some of the most common hoodrat slang was, what it meant, and cross-referenced their answers on Urban Dictionary.

One of the most basic is ghee (pronounced ‘g’), frequently found hanging on the end of sentences. Originally short for gangster, it is now more of a friendly hello or acknowledgement.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Horsies – once called rat’s tails – are a popular hairstyle for teens who identify with the movement. (File photo)

Chur is similar, a now fairly common Kiwi-ism meaning thank you, while skux is now well-known to mean cool.

Others are more specific to hoodrat style and pastimes.

Your set is your friends or crew, “your boys”, as the teens describe it.

Horsies are what the kids call rat’s tails these days. Often braided, these are the long, straggly strands of hair at the base of a person’s neck, often much longer than the rest of their haircut.

Vaping is the new smoking, and rather than having a drag of a cigarette, teens might ask for a hoon or a toke.

While some terms are directly crime-related, like rax – to steal – many more are focused on aggression or perceived toughness.

Hearty has become a common word for someone tough.

A person described as bricked up could be expected to be bulky or muscular, but – as the bus exchange crew delight in sharing – it is more commonly used to describe a man with either a large package, or an erection.

Some words are more or less innocuous than they might initially sound.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Some, including other teens, attribute a recent spike in youth offending to hoodrats, but a sociologist says this raises questions about race and class, and who we feel comfortable sharing public spaces with. (File photo)

While yoza might appear to be a friendly greeting, similar to yo, it’s also a salute for New Zealand’s Black Power/Mangu Kaha gang.

Whereas one might presume a car described as a hottie might be hot, or stolen, it could also just be really “souped up”.

If a hoodrat wants you to know they’re being serious, you might hear them say oath, or ‘say bible’, the equivalent of swearing on a bible so you should trust what they’re telling you – with the bible term apparently originating from the Kardashians.

University of Otago sociology teaching fellow Kyle Matthews previously told Stuff subcultures provide young people with a sense of belonging and a common set of cultural understandings, at a time they were “breaking away from families and developing independent identities”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff If a hoodrat wants you to know they’re being serious, you might hear them say oath, or ‘say bible’ – a phrase which apparently originated from the Kardashians. (File photo)

“Sometimes no doubt they are committing crimes, but young people [in these subcultures] are also more likely to be targeted by shopkeepers, security, police.”

There was often conflict over the purpose of public and commercial spaces like streets, parks, and malls, he said, as groups of young people sought places to hang out and express their identity.

“Others would just like them to go away so that the space can feel more welcoming for people who feel threatened by some young people, and shops can focus on business and attracting customers.

“It raises lots of questions about race and class ... who we feel comfortable around in public spaces and who we’d like to exclude from them.”