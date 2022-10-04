'There's a baby in here': Passerby rescued young child from fatal crash wreckage

The crash, which closed State Highway 1 between Ōrari and Rangitata, north of Timaru, left two people dead.

Jhonathon Appleby​ rushed to try and help whoever was inside the black saloon. As he approached he noticed there was a small fire in the engine bay, the car was a mess and there was no way of getting the driver out.

The 66-year-old from North Canterbury turned his attention to the passenger’s door and saw no-one there. He peered into the back seat and saw what looked like a car seat.

He opened the back door and saw an arm, then a young child’s blond hair – just like his own son’s was at that age.

“I called out: ‘I think we’ve got a baby in here, it’s damaged.’”

READ MORE:

* Two killed in Canterbury crash

* Soldier killed in double-fatal Canterbury crash

* 'Young child' sole survivor of double fatal crash in Canterbury



It was about 3.30pm on Friday when Appleby saw a “huge cloud of smoke” and pieces of debris being flung through the air on State Highway 1 near Rangitata, South Canterbury.

He knew whatever had happened was going to be bad. It was going to be “messy”.

Appleby and the motorist in front of him both pulled over. The first motorist went over to a red ute to check on the driver while Appleby checked on the black saloon.

The engine was about 15m from the car, and the engine bay was on fire.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The sole survivor of Friday’s crash was a young child, who is now in Starship Hospital.

“I could see the driver surrounded with airbags, I could just see the side of his face. He wasn’t moving, there was no way I’d be able to get him out, the car was such a mess.”

After seeing the young child in the car seat he tried to undo the seatbelts, but had no luck.

“I don’t know what I was thinking … it was a reaction, ‘I’ve got to get this kid out’.”

Appleby, who often carried a small pocket knife with him, used it to cut the seat belt so he could get the car seat and the child it contained out. A healthcare worker who had just arrived at the crash scene sat with the child and comforted him.

Appleby turned his attention back to the car. The fire was out, and the driver of the other car was “clearly unconscious”.

Traffic had stopped in both directions, and emergency services were on the way.

“Both vehicles were so badly damaged there was no way anyone was going to get them out. So I just left, turned my vehicle around and drove.”

By the time he went through the detour and got to the south side of the crash he could see emergency services had arrived. Both drivers were confirmed dead at the scene.

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published in December 2019)

“I thought now those poor bastards have to deal with this now.”

Since the crash, Appleby had been waking up at night, recalling the smoke and debris, and the sight of the injured child and his blond hair.

On Monday, police called him to check how he was. They told him the young child was in Auckland’s Starship Hospital with serious injuries, but was alive.

“My biggest fear was that the baby had died,” he said.

“Knowing that the kid was safe and in good hands and alive, that was the important thing to me.”

He described Friday’s ordeal as “traumatic”, and insisted he was no hero.

“I just recognised a job had to be done and just get stuck in and do it, whatever it takes.”

On Sunday, a Defence Force spokesperson confirmed a soldier from a Burnham-based unit was killed in the crash.

“The NZ Army’s thoughts are with the soldier’s family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time and will continue to offer support as appropriate.”

Interim suppression on the identity of the other person killed in the crash has been issued by the coroner.