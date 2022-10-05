Missing King Country farmworker found

Police were searching for a farmworker who hadn’t returned home near Te Kūiti (file photo).

The search for a missing farmworker is over with the 20-year-old found on Wednesday morning.

Police had been concerned for the man who was driving a tractor near Te Kūiti when he went missing on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old man driving an old-style, red Massey Ferguson tractor in the Te Kūiti/Waitomo/ Pomarangi area.

He had last been seen driving on Oparure Rd, and was believed to be wearing a brown hoodie and grey and black pants with work boots.

The tractor was either model type 135, 165 or 185 and had a hand-made post-hole rammer on the back.

A police statement just after 10.30am said he had been found. They thanked the Waikato search and rescue volunteers as well as the public wo helped search.