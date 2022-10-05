Police concerned for missing farmworker on tractor journey near Te Kūiti

Police are concerned for a young farmworker driving a tractor who has gone missing near Te Kūiti.

The 20-year-old-man driving an old-style, red Massey Ferguson tractor in the Te Kuiti/ Waitomo/ Pomarangi area.

He was last seen driving on Oparure Rd, and is believed to be wearing a brown hoodie and grey and black pants with work boots.

The tractor is either model type 135, 165 or 185 and has a hand-made post-hole rammer on the back.

Senior Sergeant Peter van de Wetering said police will resume the search along with the person’s family today, near Waipapa Rd, west of Te Kūiti.

”We are really concerned for them. It's a very rural area, there no cell phone coverage in the area.”

Van de Wetering is appealing to anyone who may have seen the man or tractor to get in touch with either Te Kūiti police or by calling 105 or online and online at 105.police.govt.nz. They should quote file number P052132395.