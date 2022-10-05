Mayoral candidate shut down at Southland District Council meeting

Southland District mayoral candidate Kirsty Pickett didn’t get to have her say at a council meeting on Wednesday [file photo].

A Southland District mayoral candidate was shut down by the deputy mayor when trying to speak at the public forum of the council’s final meeting of the year.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Kirsty Pickett, one of six mayoral candidates, began voicing her concerns that at least four of the council offices in the district were not open from 9am till 5pm to take hand-delivered voting papers in the week before the election.

However, deputy mayor Ebel Kremer, who chaired the public forum part of the meeting, prevented her from speaking on the subject, saying it was an electoral officer matter and not a council matter.

And the council, in a press release, later rejected Pickett’s criticism that voters were being denied the opportunity to lodge their voting papers because all eight council offices were not open from 9am until 5pm each weekday.

READ MORE:

* Councillor: Mining access near Nightcaps should be community's decision

* Revamped Winton Library reopened after $1.43m upgrade

* Deputy mayor: Invercargill will subsidise other councils' water infrastructure



The council’s governance legal manager Robyn Rout said all eight offices would be open on Saturday from 9am until voting closed at midday, so any last-minute voting papers could be lodged.

The council had received no complaints from members of the public on the matter, and people living in each community would know the office opening hours, and when they could take their votes in, she said.

The Invercargill, Winton, Riverton and Otautau offices were all open from 9-5 each weekday, while the Te Anau library was open until 5pm on weekdays and voting papers could be lodged there.

The Lumsden office was open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am until 5pm, Stewart Island’s office was open Monday to Friday 8.30am until noon, and on Wednesday from 2pm until 4pm, and the Wyndham office was open Tuesday and Thursday 2-5pm.

John Hawkins/Stuff Southland District Council deputy mayor Ebel Kremer [file photo].

Deputy mayor Ebel Kremer, who is not standing for re-election and chaired the public forum part of the meeting, initially told Pickett she had 10 minutes to speak, and said he hoped it was “not an election forum”.

Picket began: “I am here to formally record my deep concern at the shambles created by the delayed postal deliveries which threaten to undermine this election, and the failure by this council ....”

But Kremer shut her down, saying the matter was not the responsibility of the council, it was rather the responsibility of the election officer. He said it was an inappropriate forum to be discussing the issue and asked her to refrain.

Afterwards, Pickett said she was disappointed and flabbergasted at how it had played out.

The electoral officer was responsible for receiving voting papers and counting and processing the votes, she agreed.

“What the electoral officer doesn’t have control over is the opening hours of the council offices that are the only means for Southland district residents and ratepayers to hand-deliver their voting papers before midday on Saturday.

“So, had I been allowed to continue, councillors would have heard me ask them to step up and give the people they represent a fair opportunity to cast their vote by ensuring council offices are open to receive those votes.”