Gore mayoral candidates clash over extraordinary meeting being held two days before voting closes

Gore's mayoral candidates have clashed over an extraordinary meeting, being held two days before voting closes, which will discuss significant funding decisions.

The meeting will be held at 4pm on Thursday. Voting in the local body elections closes at noon on Saturday.

The timing of the meeting is being questioned by Team Hokonui mayoral candidate Ben Bell, who said the meeting was ‘’an unprofessional act from the council’’, but mayor Tracy Hicks said there were a series of issues that needed to be addressed “in a timely fashion”.

The agenda for the meeting shows chief executive Stephen Parry’s performance appraisal, identification of projects for Three Waters reform Better Off support package, the consideration of tenders for the council’s Maruawai Centre, the vesting of an asset of the Hokonui Heritage Centre Trust, and an operational update of the Hokonui Moonshine Museum Trust will all be discussed in committee at the meeting.

READ MORE:

* Hicks looks for clicks as Gore's mayoral campaign goes digital

* Gore mayoral candidates clash over Memorial Day meeting

* Gore District mayoral candidates video questions

* More funding requested for Gore's arts and heritage precinct



A council press release issued in September 2021 said the Government would give the Gore district $9,153,141 to support it through the transition to a new water entity and to invest in community wellbeing.

The council will discuss at the meeting on Thursday how the first tranche of that funding, which Hicks said was around $2 million, will be spent.

Costs for Gore’s new moonshine museum and Maruawai Centre have soared by nearly 40%, and just under $2m needs to be raised to complete the project. Tenders for the project will also be discussed at the meeting.

Bell said he was disappointed that the council was making major financial and resourcing decisions behind closed doors, only two days prior to the election closing.

“The incumbent mayor talks about experience and integrity and has said throughout his campaign that he wants to engage with the public, but this is different – so why the big secret?’’

“The community has a right to know how that 3 Waters funding will be spent. This is unprofessional and quite simply disappointing, and I can’t understand why these items could not be held over for the next council to consider,’’ he said.

Hicks said the meeting was not a secret – it had been publicly advertised, the agenda had been made public, and the council was not acting unprofessionally.

He said all the issues being discussed in committee would have been discussed the same way regardless of when the meeting was held.

“It’s going to be probably six weeks before the next council can consider these issues, maybe later than that. With respect to the CEO’s [performance] appraisal, it is entirely appropriate that the council that worked with him make that appraisal,’’ he said.

When asked whether the $2m of 3 Waters funding would be allocated to the Maruawai Project, Hicks said it would not be appropriate for him to comment ahead of the meeting.

“The first tranche had to be allocated and done and dusted before the end of September. That’s $2 million now, which will give the council $7 million to consult on fully,’’ he said.