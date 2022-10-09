'Not for the faint-hearted': The trials and tribulations of raising pet lambs

Murray Jackson is trialling a new breed of sheep on his Taranaki station, Te Kupe.

Raising a pet lamb is Kiwi as, but before you bring little Barbara, Shaun or Rosemary home this spring those in the know have a few words of advice. A traumatised Virginia Fallon reports.

It was lambageddon, that long ago spring.

Every few days more of them arrived, spilling from hessian sacks onto the barn floor in a jumble of skinny woolly legs. Some were still covered in afterbirth, others caked in mud.

While the weakest ones lay dangerously quiet on the straw-covered concrete, the rest screamed for attention. Incredible how such little scraps can be responsible for so much noise.

Silence of the lambs? I wish.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lambs are gorgeous but raising them can be shear hell.

Raising orphan lambs has long been Kiwi as, and right now good folk around the country are talking themselves into doing it.

“It'll be good for the kids!’ say parents. “We’re connecting with our rural roots!”, say townies. “We'll be able to eat it when it grows up!”, says everyone who’ll eventually find out that no, they will not.

So while the lamb experience is a formative one, it’s not always an easy or even happy one. Don’t believe me? I’d say just ask my children, but they’re too traumatised to talk about it.

Aotearoa’s long association with ovis aries kicked off rather inauspiciously in 1773 when the first sheep were released, stepping their little cloven hooves onto the soil of Queen Charlotte Sound.

Much as he’s to blame for so many other ill-fated actions, James Cook was also behind this one. He’d taken six of the beasties aboard at the Cape of Good Hope though only a ram and a ewe survived long enough to be put ashore in Ship’s Cove.

The intrepid pair died a few days later, apparently after eating poisonous plants, but in 1814 missionary Samuel Marsden moved a flock to the Bay of Islands. Twenty years later more were put on Mana Island to feed whalers.

Supplied The violence of the lambs: pet sheep can become your worst nightmare.

By 1982 we’d reached peak sheep with the animals outnumbering people 22:1; these days that’s slumped to 5:1, or about 26 million of the beasties, though that still means a lot of lambs.

My own peak sheep came about 10 years ago when a local farmer’s flock produced a mysterious amount of triplets. Having palmed off as many as possible to unsuspecting lifestyle block owners, he’d arrived at my place, those scratchy sacks of newborns slung over his shoulder.

The problem was I’d become known around the traps as a soft touch, a typical townie, and because I couldn’t say no the sacks kept coming. And coming.

Typically, lamb-raising is a mostly simple business. Take a lamb; call it something clever like Barbara or Shaun; feed it countless times a day and ultimately wonder what to do with an enormous, fearless, bottle-obsessed sheep that wants to live in the house.

But as the number of my newborn flock grew past 30 it became clear this was no simple business at all. This was, in fact, a lambush.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cute? Yes. Potentially trauma-inducing? Definitely.

Joy Owens estimates that over the past 20 years she’s raised a few hundred lambs from farms surrounding her Canterbury lifestyle property. When I tell her I’ve raised close to half that number she sighs: “Why do we do it?”

It turns out she started doing it for much the same reason as I did: it was good for the kids, and when the kids stopped caring the lambs kept coming.

They’re usually a few hours old when they’re handed to Owens who uses both synthetic and cow colostrum to give them as good a start as possible. She reckons she can spot a sheep who went without it as a newborn.

Unlike the bigger and buntier calves, lambs are more manageable for children so Owens hands many of hers on to local schools for agricultural days.

They then typically come back to her property and join the rest of her unmanageable and over-friendly flock. The issue with any hand-raised animal is they imprint on humans, developing behaviour which makes them hard to deal with in later life.

“You can always tell a pet sheep in a flock of other ones because they’re the one running towards you while the rest are running away.

“My advice is if you’re going to raise a bottle-fed lamb make sure you can hand it back to the farmer when you’ve done.”

Supplied Part of the lambageddon that befell Virginia Fallon years ago catch some much-needed sleep so they can scream all night.

Julie Green is a little blunter when asked if she’d recommend people take on a lamb or two: ”No, no, sorry but no.”

That opinion has been formed by long experience with the creatures, and one of them in particular, that saw her swear off them and urge others to do the same.

“We called him Lucky. He had a charmed life he didn’t deserve then turned into a big sheep and terrorised us all.”

Lucky the ram lamb started off as a sweet little friend to Green’s young children but as he grew, took to chasing the family around their horse paddock trying to bunt them. Her then-husband would defend the ram, saying he wasn’t so bad.

“One fateful day Lucky got him and broke his ribs. After that event he went to live with a donkey called Thistle.”

She means Lucky, not the husband, by the way.

Green’s other lambs might not have been as violent as Lucky but they didn’t make life easy. She recalls a pair scraping their horns against the bedroom window all night in a bid to be let in, and others that jumped on people as soon as they sat on the couch.

Supplied Julie Green’s daughter Kate with a pet lamb whose name has long been lost to history.

They identify as human, she says, and while she fondly recalls the lambs of her own childhood – Belinda, Charlie and Henry the 8th –it’s an experience she’ll happily leave in the past.

“I don’t regret doing it, but I wouldn’t do it again. Lambs are not for the fainthearted, believe me.”

Steph Clery’s lambs are curled up by the logburner when she answers the phone at her Northland home.

Pippa and Sally (both boys) were part of the deal she made with her young children when they moved to the country a few years ago and despite delaying them for as long as she could, she has no regrets.

Or not too many at least.

“The cost and the mess is the thing that gets me the most; milk powder is crazily expensive...and I never thought I’d be changing lambs’ nappies.”

Pippa and Sally have both suffered a nasty run of scours, or diarrhoea, but after a pricey course of antibiotics they’re doing fine. They sleep in the laundry at night and have the run of the house during the day.

Clery’s children will take their pets to school next month for the annual Lamb and Calf Day when they’ll lead them around the ring and detail their care to judges.

“The kids pretend it's not their mum who has done all the work. My advice to parents is to refuse to do it.”

As for my own advice for anyone mulling over adopting a pet lamb into the family? My experience was messy, exhausting, often exhilarating and occasionally heartbreaking, so if you’re already a parent you’ll have the lamb thing sussed.

And if you’re not, do it anyway because no matter what happens you'll always have a great tail to tell afterwards.