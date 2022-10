A pedestrian has been hit by truck on North Taieri Rd, near Abbotsford School.

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a truck in Abbotsford, near Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of North Taieri Rd and Abbots Hill Rd just after midday on Wednesday.

One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles responded and took the person to Dunedin Hospital.

The intersection would be closed for an “extended period” with diversions in place, a police spokesperson said.