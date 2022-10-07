Former Olympian faces losing home of 35 years to massive slip

Wellington has had roughly 700 slips in 2022. (Video first published Sept 29, 2022).

Viv Haar​ is remarkably relaxed for a man facing the prospect of losing his much loved Stokes Valley home of nearly 35 years.

Undermined by a massive slip on July 21, engineers have assessed the house is at “imminent” risk of failure. A dangerous building notice on the front door forbids anyone from entering.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Former Olympic rower Viv Haar – who is a former Lower Hutt council engineer – has been told his Holborn Drive house in Stokes Valley probably can’t be saved.

The former Olympic rower can, however, still crack a joke at his own expense.

“I will come out of this a whole lot wiser, I could even be an expert.”

READ MORE:

* Slip cleared from key route into Wellington suburb, another road remains closed

* SH2 Remutaka Hill reopens after closure due to 'multiple slips'

* This Wellington retaining wall keeps council staff up at night

* Waterfall Road closed due to imminent landslip risk

* Natural spring likely cause of erosion that led to Hamilton slip



The slip, and another one a bit further south threatening a second property, led to the temporary closure of a section of Eastern Hutt Rd, the only access road to Stokes Valley.

Haar laughs about how many Stokes Valley residents suddenly became engineering experts offering solutions to a problem he describes as complex, with no easy, or obvious, solution.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The former Lower Hutt council engineer is not critical of the council, which owns “about half” the area that has slipped.

A former Lower Hutt council engineer, he is not critical of the council, which owns “about half” the area that has slipped.

“We live on a hill and anywhere in Wellington, where you live on a hill, is a risk.”

Containers are in place to protect the road but he said that whilst the house sits above the slip, the road is under serious threat.

On the day of the slip, it was obvious that the house was in danger. Viv and his wife, Janet, emptied it and are now living elsewhere.

Stuff Viv Haar competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

His biggest regret is not being home for the daily ritual of feeding the birds.

“Twice a day they demanded feeding. Strangely enough we even had a budgie turning up, but it was mostly natives, who enjoyed the sugar water we put out.”

Facing the possibility of losing a house he had invested nearly 35 years in would be stressful for most people, but Haar is not losing sleep. “Stress does not solve the problem.”

It has, however, been more difficult for his wife. “Janet has had her moments, she has got a little bit teary.”

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff A section of the deck has been opened up to allow engineers to look at the slip.

Visiting the property is not easy for her. “She feels like she has to get inside and clean the place and do the lawns.”

A report from engineering firm Tonkin and Taylor, commissioned by his insurers, included three options.

One was to relocate the house to the back of the section, something Haar had already thought about.

It would, however, require working above a slip that clearly has the potential to get worse, on a house that engineers believe could fail at any time.

KEVIN STENT Viv Haar’s home sits precariously on the edge of the cliff, above a line of shipping containers.

Digging out the back of the section and putting up a retaining wall would cost in excess of $150,000 and would require resource consent.

Although he doubts relocation is feasible, he is getting a house moving firm to take a look at the site.

“We absolutely love the site, we have very, very comfortable outdoor living and we have remodelled the house exactly as we want it.”

Other options involve dealing with the slip, which could potentially cost millions.

Jessica Gessner/Supplied Hundreds of slips have plagued Wellington amid months of heacvy rain, including this one which saw several cars crushed on Sutherland Rd, Melrose in August.

“I have even thought about cutting the house in half and adding some bedrooms to the back.”

Whatever option the Haars eventually decide to pursue will be expensive and will require negotiations involving their insurers, the Earthquake Commission and the city council.

He is appreciative of the support offered by council, particularly Mayor Campbell Barry. He said the best option will become clearer as they gather more information but he is determined not to let it stress him.

“We are 70-years-old and we have a freehold home with no debt, so we know we are in a fortunate position.”