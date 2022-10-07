How accessible is Auckland? Why it's not among world's best cities for people with disabilities

People with disabilities navigate a world often not built to suit their needs and many continue to be excluded from accessing or fully participating in everyday parts of life.

People with disabilities navigate a world that is often not built to suit their needs. Many continue to be excluded from accessing or fully participating in everyday parts of life. In this four-part series, Stuff will look at how New Zealand's biggest city rates as an accessible world-class destination.

For Paul Brown, a visually impaired man, one of the various obstacles he faces when navigating life in Auckland is worrying about walking his daughter safely to school.

He has to take the longer route because the quickest way to school just isn’t suited for him, as it doesn’t have any pavement.

There are also no safe places to cross, he said. “My daughter, she’s seven and sighted. She is a great guide when I’m with her, but she shouldn’t have to be – it’s not her job, I’m the adult,” Brown said.

He would also like to cast his vote independently and privately – something he can’t do in the Auckland Local Elections.

Unlike general elections, where there is an option to call and cast a vote, Brown and other visually impaired Kiwis have to be assisted by a volunteer or a family member to vote in local elections.

“Access to voting is fundamental, but I don’t have an option to do that independently and in private. It seems like that right is being taken from me.”

Olivia Shivas, a Stuff journalist who is a wheelchair user, said she’d love to see more beaches that people like her could access.

She has to find a beach that has a boat ramp, a with a patch of grass near the water, somewhere with a hard surface or get her friends to carry her.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuff Pou Tiaki reporter Olivia Shivas.

Swimming is a whole other problem, she says.

“Considering Auckland is surrounded by water, there isn’t much accessibility at beaches,” Shivas said.

“Realistically, sand is never going to be accessible for wheelchairs. But it would be great to feel included.”

Brown, a policy advisor with the Disabled Persons Assembly New Zealand, believes Auckland has a lot to catch up on to make it one of the most accessible cities in the world.

Accessibility looked different to everyone, he said, but depending on the type of disability, issues about access to roads, transport and parks were the biggest concerns he came across.

“It would be great to have more early discussions with disabled people before things are designed, have us involved at the start, and actually listen to what we have to say, not bring us to the end of a project,” he said.

“Involve us as early as possible and have an attitude that we will make this accessible and work for everybody.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Paul Brown says he’d love to see Auckland buses have speakers outside, to announce themselves at a stop. (File photo)

It’s a reason why places like Dublin, New York and Amsterdam have been named as the most accessible cities in the world to live in.

A study this year revealed those were the top cities with wheelchair-friendly hotels, airports and restaurants.

Research from Money.co.uk, a UK-based market comparison website, put Dublin at the top because most of the Irish capital’s historical sites were wheelchair friendly.

Dublin also had a very high number of disabled parking spaces, with 74% of city-centre car parks having disabled spaces.

123RF Dublin Airport is one of the most accessible in the world, a recent study of the top most accessible cities in the world revealed.

Amsterdam, tied with New York at second spot, had many historical attractions, including boat tours of the canals, that could be accessed by wheelchair users.

Another recent study showed the top 10 cities with the best metro networks for disabled travellers were Seoul, Shanghai, Osaka, Istanbul, and Kuala Lumpur.

Research from the makers of Passengers Assistance, an app used around the world to assist disabled travellers, revealed Seoul’s 100% step-free access to 622 metro stations was top-notch.

Shanghai and Osaka also had 100% step-free networks – Shanghai has 345 stations and Osaka 133.

SUPPLIED Olivia Shivas ranks Waikiki in Hawaii as one of the most accessible tourist destinations for her. (File photo)

Brown said, from his own international travel experience, he loved Sydney’s tactile and braille street signs which helped people with visual impairment navigate the city.

Hawaii's transport network was commendable, with speakers inside the bus for passengers, and outside to announce arrivals for those waiting at a stop.

“I went to Hawaii 12 years ago and the buses spoke the stop with speakers outside the bus. For someone like me waiting at a stop, I knew what bus I was getting on,” Brown said.

“Here in Auckland, I have to stop every bus or ask people if any, what bus is coming.”

Shivas also spoke highly of Hawaii, and said she didn’t feel excluded at all when she went on a family trip in 2018.

“It was a good place for a holiday, I had a bit of everything I could enjoy, beaches had beach mats and wooden ramps that ran along them, I could go shopping, visit historic places like Pearl Harbour.

“A good number of tour buses had hydraulic lifts, I’ve never seen that before. It just felt like Hawaii was more planned out and thought out everything for travellers with accessibility issues.”

Auckland Council and Auckland Transport (AT) say they’re both committed to creating better services for people with disabilities.

An AT spokesperson said they had improved their transport networks in the past four years, which included automatic platform announcements at train stations.

They were open to the suggestion of buses having the same feature, and braille signs for main road signs and intersections.

Council’s principal specialist universal design, Elise Copeland, said they had several plans, including the City Centre Master Plan to universal accessibility.

As the city changes over the next 30 years, transformation would include designing spaces focused on accommodating people with disabilities.

In an earlier interview with Stuff, disability advocate and Access Matters campaigner Juliana Carvalho said unless accessibility legislation was enforceable, people who required access will continue to live in substandard conditions.

Existing laws in New Zealand do not set clear, specific guidelines for organisations and businesses to make services fully accessible.

A principle within the proposed act asks that it be enforceable and that it includes an office where people with disabilities can lodge complaints if they encounter obstacles which are in violation of the act.

“In 50 years’ time, we will still have the same situation with people like me having to shower on the porch. It’s horrible and undignified,” Carvalho said.

In 2021, the Government promised to introduce the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill when it announced the launch of the new Ministry of Disabled People.

The legislation was introduced to Parliament later in July, and is now with the Select Committee.

Brown said making life more accessible for people living with disabilities in Auckland could not come soon enough.

“It’s more than just physical accessibility. Right now, I avoid going to places if I can, unless I really have to and even then it’s always the longer way, or planning a trip properly because it’s so difficult to move around.

“We should be allowed to do everything.”