Street racer bylaw proposed for Palmerston North

A trail of rubber is left behind after car racing in Palmerston North's Valor Drive. (File Photo)

Palmerston North street racers could be banned from using some of their favourite streets if a proposed bylaw amendment goes through.

City businesses and residents have been plagued by the noise, damage and disorderly behaviour of late night meetings in the past couple of years, and the city council is keen to put the brakes on the activity.

The proposal adopted by the council’s final meeting of the triennium is to consult on changes to the Traffic and Parking Bylaw – light vehicle prohibitions.

The effect would be to ban light vehicles from using known trouble spots from 10pm to 4am every night.

The streets listed are Works Rd in Longburn, Valor and El Prado drives near the airport, Malden St in Milson, Bennett St from the State Highway 3 traffic lights for its full length, Birch Way near Kahuterawa Rd, and Makomako Rd from Mihaere Drive.

It would be part of the council’s response to the ongoing problems, which had seen more than 500 complaints made to police from January to August this year alone.

The move would prohibit the use of light motor vehicles weighing less than 3500kg on the named streets for six hours every night.

The restriction would not apply to delivery trucks, residents and legitimate business users.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Works Rd in Longburn is a hot spot for skid parties and burnouts.

Signs would go up in the streets, and the police would be able to use the prohibition as another tool for dispersing gatherings.

Drivers using the streets without a reasonable excuse could be issued with a $150 ticket, or face a $1000 fine if convicted.

If the vehicle was found in breach of the bylaw twice, it could be seized.

City councillor Pat Handcock said street racer meetings had been a plague in the city’s industrial areas, moving into residential areas as well.

“People feel very unsafe, and it is important that our community feels safe and supported.”

Handcock said round Aotearoa the activities led to injuries, fatalities, property damage and disorderly behaviour.

He said, if approved, the bylaw amendment would give police an opportunity to act before gatherings became too large or dangerous.

Handcock said it was good an infringement notice could be used as a deterrent without meaning the driver would have a criminal conviction.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Councillor Pat Handcock says bylaws are an effective way to deal with boy racers.

Mayor Grant Smith said some people were subjected to the noise and disruption of street racing every night through until the early hours.

It was important the council had some tactics it could use to control the activity.

The report to the council said the issues related to street racing were widespread, ongoing and problematic.

The bylaw response would be legal, viable, effective and enduring, and could reasonably easily be extended to apply to additional locations if necessary.

The amendment is expected to go out for public submissions between October 17 through to November 20.

There would then be a hearing and further deliberations by councillors with a likely adoption date in May 2023.