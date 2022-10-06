Cough mixture dose lands Taranaki man in dock after failed drug test

Graham Proven may have thought his cough syrup swig was innocent enough, but he’s ended up with a conviction after alcohol was found in his system. (File Photo)

It wasn’t a Taranaki man’s admitted cannabis tokes which landed him in the dock, but a dose of cough mixture instead.

As part of Graham Proven’s prison release conditions, he is meant to steer clear of alcohol and non-prescribed drugs.

However, he failed a routine screening test on September 5.

The New Plymouth District Court heard how Proven told his probation officer he had a “few puffs of cannabis” and some cough medicine.

But rather than the test detecting dope, it came up positive for alcohol.

On Thursday, Proven pleaded guilty, and was convicted, of breaching this condition and was given a nine-month good behaviour bond.

Judge Murray Hunt reminded the defendant of his need to be careful about what he took in future.

“The prohibition’s absolute.”