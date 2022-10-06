Convicted serial rapist breaches parole curfew for casual sex hook-up

Hendrix Pahi appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday after breaching his parole curfew condition. (File Photo)

A convicted serial rapist broke his parole-ordered curfew for a casual sexual encounter with someone he met online.

On Thursday, Hendrix Pahi appeared in the New Plymouth District Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching parole release conditions.

Judge Murray Hunt told the court Pahi left an address in Hamilton, where he was temporarily staying, on September 11, after 10pm, which was the time the curfew began.

The judge said Pahi had a “casual sexual encounter with someone he met online” and was gone for about an hour.

Judge Hunt said given the nature of Pahi’s past offending, his whereabouts and who he had contact with warranted “some scrutiny”.

In July 2012, Pahi was jailed for 11.5 years after being sentenced on 32 charges of sexual violence and assault.

At the time, Stuff reported how he raped and violently assaulted three consecutive girlfriends, the youngest of whom was 16.

The court heard Pahi’s offending against the three victims followed a similar pattern of abuse, to the stage where he gained complete control over their lives.

Pahi had since been granted parole, and one of the conditions is to observe a nightly curfew from 10pm to 6am. He is also subject to GPS tracking.

Judge Hunt convicted Pahi of the breach and issued a final warning on his file.

The court heard how the defendant was due to appear before the Parole Board shortly to review his release conditions.

In the meantime, he will be subject to monitoring by the probation service 24-hours a day, but can be granted permission to go to work and undertake other approved activities.