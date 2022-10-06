Givealittle page created for 'beautiful wee family' of soldier killed in double-fatal crash

Private Tristan McQueen died in a crash in South Canterbury on Friday.

A fundraiser page has been created for the “beautiful” family of a soldier who died in a crash that also injured his toddler son.

Private Tristan McQueen, RNZIR, and Ashburton man Darryl Phillips – the drivers of the two vehicles – died in the crash south of Rangitata, South Canterbury, about 3.30pm on Friday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

McQueen’s 19-month-old son, Harvey, is receiving treatment in Starship Hospital in Auckland.

On Thursday, a Givealittle page was made for McQueen’s “beautiful wee family”.

The page said Harvey had a “long recovery”, expected to be six to 12 months.

Costs were “mounting quickly”, and the family were grateful for all the support they had received.

“This page has been set up due to overwhelming requests from family and friends.”

Harvey McQueen, was injured in a crash that killed his father near Rangitata.

A passer-by used a pocket knife to cut the back seatbelt and free the toddler, in his car seat, from the wreckage after the crash. Another woman who had stopped comforted the boy on the side of the road.

The army confirmed McQueen’s death on Wednesday, describing him as a “hardworking fit young soldier who had a real passion for his young family”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The crash, which closed State Highway 1 between Ōrari and Rangitata, north of Timaru, left two people dead.

McQueen left behind his partner Kate and his 19-month-old son Harvey, parents Susanna and Peter, twin brothers Finlay and Harry and his sister Courtney, Acting Chief of Army, Brigadier Rose King said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and unit at this difficult time.”

Phillips, 65, was a car dealer and well-known in Ashburton.