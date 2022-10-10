Seven weeks of closures planned for SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim

Some damage to State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim caused by the storm in August.

A section of the main highway between Nelson and Blenheim will be shut for seven weeks from the beginning of November, Waka Kotahi says.

Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency will close SH6 between Hira and Ronga Rd near Rai Valley from Tuesday, November 1 to Sunday, December 18 to make emergency repairs.

Rai Valley resident Jessie Maxwell commutes to Nelson for work daily, and her reaction to the closure was simple. “Are you f…… serious?”

The drive from Rai Valley to Nelson is about 47 minutes according to Google maps, but the detour via SH63 would take 2 hours and 48 minutes.

The co-owner of Jaks Island cafe said she couldn’t afford to not be at work for seven weeks, but the extra drive wouldn’t be feasible either, so she would probably stay in Nelson during the week.

Her heart went out to businesses in Havelock and Rai Valley that would suffer from the lack of traffic.

“If no-one’s travelling through to Nelson that’s going to put their takings down … it’s a bit of a flow on effect.”

Relief for business owners through the Mayoral Relief Fund should be considered, she said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The reopened section of State Highway 6 on the Whangamoa Saddle still has a number of one-lane sections. Motorists were warned to expect the trip between Blenheim and Nelson could take more than two hours, about half-an-hour more than normal.

People will be able to travel between Blenheim and Nelson during the closure period using State Highway 63 through to Kawatiri junction, then SH6.

According to Google maps, this route will add an extra 45 minutes to the journey.

Top of the South system manager Andrew James said after the floods in August, Waka Kotahi opened SH6 quickly to help keep people moving, while more permanent fixes were being completed on SH63.

“Now that we have completed the repairs on SH63, we need to get back onto SH6 to fix five substantially damaged sites where there have been under-slips. Three of these will require us to significantly cut back the road before it can be built back up again.

“To keep everyone safe and finish the work as quickly as possible, we must close the road for seven weeks. We realise this is a substantial amount of time, but the route is currently vulnerable, and another serious weather event could seriously damage it and see it closed for months. We must get this work done as quickly as possible.”

Allan Hoult/Supplied Slips and damage in the Whangamoa area after August’s flooding.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ali Boswijk said the closure would have a huge impact on anyone who did business between Nelson and Blenheim - “we saw that when the road was closed, for the time that it was closed”.

She said it would have impact on people needing to transport goods and on the port.

“Obviously it’s added cost, it’s added time, all of those things just compound for people really … Pragmatically we know that it needs to be done, it’s just really unfortunate with the timing, just before Christmas - it only needs a couple of weeks of delays for that not happening and suddenly we are into the Christmas period and it becomes so much more impactful at that point.

She hoped that the level of investment being made was at the right level.

“If you look at what happened in Kaikōura and the way that the road has been redeveloped there, that’s a really substantial piece of infrastructure and I think that’s what we need to be putting the pressure on, to make sure that the investment that happens on that transport route to Nelson is of a similar kind of level.

“If it’s just patched up so that it’s vulnerable still then it’s actually a lot of pain for not enough gain really.”

The upside was that the road was being done before Christmas, so hopefully by the time the region had visitors driving around then the roads would actually be open, she said.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff A repaired Branch River bridge after it was reopened in September.

James said contractors would work as quickly as possible to get these sites repaired, and ongoing work would be needed after the closure ends.

“When SH6 re-opens on 18 December, we plan to have two traffic lanes re-established for the holiday season. We will need to return to complete further minor repairs in the next year, but we are not expecting to close the road for this work.”

James warned complex structural projects faced risks from unexpected geotechnical factors and potential weather delays but promised all efforts would be made to meet deadlines.

Other planned maintenance work will be brought forward and completed during the closure. This included pavement renewal and additional drainage work, such as improving culvert inlets and outlets, increasing the size of some culverts, and strengthening drainage channels.

James said Waka Kotahi understood the closure would cause inconvenience for people, particularly those living in or around the Rai Valley.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied As it was: Part of the Branch River bridge was washed out during the storm in August, making State Highway 63 impassable.

“This is the best option on the table, and we appreciate their patience while this crucial transport link is repaired. We are making every effort to get the route restored before the busy Christmas period.”

Residents and businesses within the Kokorua Rd and the closure zone would be contacted directly by crews in the coming weeks to work through access arrangements.

FAQs supplied by Waka Kotahi:

Can the road be open at night or at intervals to let people through?

We have looked at multiple ways to do this work while minimising disruption for people. Alternative options would have led to 24-30 weeks of work and longer overall travel delays.

The road needs significant cutting out and rebuilding for the five worst sites. This means the road will become too narrow to allow people to pass through safely while we have crews and equipment in place.

At times it will be impossible to open the road for intervals during the day or night due to the road’s narrowness and the work that needs to happen at the base of the slips. During the work, the crew will be 10m below the current road level and accessing the site from each side. While this is being done, there will be no road to drive on.

At other times, it will also be logistically challenging and add significantly more time to the closure if we were to regularly move the crew and equipment so that people could safely pass.

The route is currently highly vulnerable to damage should another severe weather event occur. If this were to happen, the road could end up being closed for months. This is why we are doing a full closure and getting the repairs done as soon as possible. Our approach reduces the overall impact on the public and gets the work done before the busy Christmas season.

Will further work be needed on SH6 after this closure?

During the seven-week road closure, our focus will be to complete all work on the five significant sites that result in lengthy one-way sections that cause the most delay.

Other planned maintenance work will be brought forward and completed. This includes pavement renewal and additional drainage work to improve network resilience.

When we open the road back up on 18 December, we aim to have two traffic lanes re-established for the holiday season. We will need to return to complete minor repairs next year, but we are not expecting to close the road for this work.

Why wasn’t this work completed earlier?

In August, we wanted to get people moving between Blenheim and Nelson as quickly as possible. We knew we could open SH6 with traffic management while we made more permanent fixes to SH63. This allows us to have a shorter detour than the 7–9-hour detour that was in place when SH6 and SH63 were both closed in August.

We needed time to assess the scope of the works, undertake geotechnical assessments and complete the structural designs for fixing SH6. We are now ready to get this done before the busy Christmas period.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Repairs under way on the bridge along State Highway 63.

Will you combine maintenance and storm recovery works while the road is closed?

While we are fixing SH6, we will also bring forward routine maintenance and pavement reseals to minimise later disruptions. This work includes road pavement repairs and resealing. Work on the diversion route on SH63 are being rescheduled to ensure travel times are not increased more than necessary.

The work we will be doing during the seven-week closure will bring the road back up to the standard it had before the August weather event. While we are fixing the damaged sites, we will also undertake drainage works to make the corridor more resilient. As a separate exercise, we are continuing to investigate ways to make SH6 and SH63 even more resilient.

How much will the recovery work cost?