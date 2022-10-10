'Ghost homes' not haunting Taranaki market - real estate veteran

This ‘ghost home’ on Waiheke is recorded as belonging to "Her Majesty the Queen".

The “ghost home” issue has not cast its shadow in Taranaki, a real estate veteran of 40 years says.

Ghost homes are unoccupied properties, and their existence can be frustrating for some as demand for rental accommodation continues, the country’s social housing list remains stubbornly high, and the Government forks outs hundreds of millions of dollars for emergency housing beds in hotels and motels.

As part of a Government initiative, community organisation Wise Group was paid $500,000 to investigate the possibility of filling empty homes, an idea which was ultimately scrapped.

Using 2018 Census data – the most recent available – it found close to 95,000 empty dwellings across New Zealand, but a subsequent survey of 772 ghost homeowners suggested only 10% were intentionally left empty.

It highlighted a variety of reasons why homes were left unoccupied, including ownership changes, the properties being under renovation, or between tenancies.

In Taranaki, the 2018 figures show that in New Plymouth, 1203 homes were empty, or 3.6% of the housing stock.

Stratford had 195 vacant properties or 4.8%, while in South Taranaki, 684 houses were not being lived in, or 5.7% of the district’s total dwellings.

The national average was 5.1%.

There were fewer unoccupied homes across the region’s three districts – a total of 720 – when compared to 2013 data.

Drilling down into the 2018 data compiled by Wise Group, Whangamōmona had the highest percentage of empty homes at 16.6%, which represented 15 homes.

Tikorangi had the most empty homes, with 90 or 9.2%.

The most occupied areas in 2018 were Merrilands, with 1.4% or 18 homes empty, along with Normanby, which had nine homes.

Taranaki real estate veteran Garry Malcolm, who has 40 years of industry experience, said the only unoccupied homes he was aware of were part of estates awaiting probate.

“To be honest I don’t think it’s an issue in our region.”

He said workers, such as those in the oil and gas industry, who had since left Taranaki either rented or sold their homes, rather than leave them empty.

For those homes which might be left intentionally empty, Malcolm said location could be a factor, as well as land value.

Some properties might be left vacant with the view of future development, while another factor was the cost on the owner to get dwellings up to Healthy Homes standards set for rentals, he said.

New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett was aware Wise Group had developed a toolbox for councils to use which could help them identify ghost homes in their districts, and work out ways to unlock their potential.

Bennett said he would look to promote the toolbox in the coming weeks as one way to look at options to address the region’s housing shortage.