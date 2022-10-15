Abandoned boats piling up around the country

Owning a boat in New Zealand used to be part of the Kiwi dream, but more are ending up at the dump after their owners abandoned them.

Owning a boat to enjoy New Zealand’s beautiful coastal waters is part of the Kiwi dream. More of those dreams are ending up at the local tip, as Martin van Beynen finds out.

Cascade bobs gently on its Purau mooring on Canterbury’s Banks Peninsula looking a bit battered but still ready for adventure.

However, Cascade hasn’t been anywhere for a long time and its next trip is likely to be to the rubbish dump.

The 7m fibreglass yacht’s owner rented the mooring but stopped paying and can’t be found. He is believed to be in Britain. The yacht will soon be deemed abandoned if someone doesn’t come forward and will be broken up onshore and taken to a landfill.

READ MORE:

* Abandoned boats costing Auckland ratepayers thousands of dollars annually

* Resistance to council crackdown on illegal moorings

* First boats take up residence at Lyttelton Port's new Te Ana Marina

* Sell boats before abandoning - NRC



Cascade is just one of an increasing number of pleasure boats around the country that are abandoned by their owners and heading for the knacker’s yard. Harbours around the world are facing the same problem.

Boat manufacturing in the 1960s and 1970s boomed and many of those boats are coming to the end of their natural life with harbour authorities left with the problem of disposal.

Many countries, including New Zealand, don’t require registration of boat ownership unless the boat is going offshore, allowing owners to shirk their responsibilities. Often the person that last owns the boat is the person least likely to be able to afford to dispose of the boat properly.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Cascade, moored in Purau near Diamond Harbour, Banks Peninsula, needs more than a lick of paint.

That appears to be the case with Cascade. The owner apparently bought the boat for $3000 on Trade Me two years ago.

New Zealand’s abandoned boat capital is Auckland where harbourmaster Andrew Hayton is dealing with about 25 to 30 vessels abandoned each year.

“The numbers are increasing as the age of vessels on moorings increases and more come to the end of their economic life,” he says.

The cost of disposal depends on factors such as size, location and construction material.

“In Auckland we increased the annual fees for our moorings by $50 per annum to help finance the disposal of these vessels rather than impose those costs on ratepayers.”

SUPPLIED/MDC Omega was found abandoned in Marlborough between June and August 2021.

Abandoned vessels are also a mounting issue in the Marlborough Sounds.

“New Zealand produced a lot of boats in the 70s and 80s ... and these are coming to their natural end of life. People that know boats know they’re a liability but those that don’t will easily be sold a dream which they may later abandon,” Marlborough harbourmaster Luke Grogan told Stuff in 2021 when he had already disposed of about 10 boats for the year.

Current harbourmaster Jake Oliver has only been in the job six months and is dealing with two boats thought to be derelict. He says the problem will grow and he tries to intervene early by pumping out boats and working with the owners.

“It’s better dealing with a floating boat than one on the bottom.”

Canterbury has less of a problem but regional harbourmaster Jim Dilley, who has been in the job for 20 years, says numbers of abandoned vessels are climbing.

In the last three years Environment Canterbury (Ecan) has disposed of seven abandoned vessels mainly from the Whakaraupō/ Lyttelton Harbour at a cost of about $70,000 with about $16,000 recovered from some owners.

“By the time a vessel reaches us, the condition is poor and the sale of the vessel is not possible. If the vessel had any value, the owners would normally sell it themselves.

“We see a number of older vessels slowly fall into disrepair. These are often of plywood or traditional construction and have reached the end of their economic life. Some are repairable, but more modern boats cost less than repairing the older vessels.“

Peter Meecham/Stuff Purau has about 100 moorings. Some boats look neglected but only Cascade has apparently been abandoned.

If owners don’t come forward the boats are towed to shore, chopped into pieces and taken to a transfer station on the back of a truck, he says.

“It’s quite hard because you look at them and think in their day they would have been beautiful vessels. They have all sorts of history and some have stunning bronze fittings. It’s like cars that have just fallen on hard times.”

The derelicts might not look too bad from the sea but inside they are usually a mess, he says.

Dilley describes Cascade as being in an “absolutely horrible” condition with the plywood inside “rotted out”.

“So in a lot of these cases you will speak to the mooring owner, and they will say ‘Oh yeah, a guy called Dave was renting it off me, and I’ve got a cellphone number for him’. None of those details go anywhere. If we do manage to get hold of an owner we’re likely to be told ‘I sold that to a guy down at the pub. A guy called Fred’.”

supplied This Lyttelton boat was once somebody’s dream but ended up being broken up and taken to the tip.

Selling the boats or dismantling them for their valuables is either impossible or uneconomical, Dilley says.

“We end up with the crap. These boats individually have items that have value whether small bronze winches, bronze portholes and aluminium scrap in the boom, mast and rigging wire. The keel might be lead.

“The issue we face is the time it takes to strip the boat while meeting all the health and safety requirements. It’s far cheaper and safer to have a machine break it into pieces and take it into the tip.”

Environment Canterbury charges the owners of swing moorings (about 700 in Canterbury) a yearly levy of $60 to deal with derelict boats, which hasn’t gone down well with boaties.

Purau Moorings Association chairman Tui Scott says it rankles that responsible owners are being charged for the delinquents.

“It doesn’t happen with cars,” he says. He doesn’t believe Ecan chases owners hard enough.

If you no longer want your boat, can’t give it away or sell it, what should you do?

Dilley suggests talking to the mooring club first as some members might be able to help. Ignoring the problem is the worst possible option, although he understands it can be hard letting go of a dream.

“For some old chap it might have been the only thing keeping them going.”