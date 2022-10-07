Whakaari owners face 'fundamental breach' of Bill of Rights, defence lawyer claims

The 2019 Whakaari/White Island eruption left 22 dead and 13 organisations and individuals facing a range of charges.

The owners of Whakaari Island will discover in just under two weeks whether the charges levelled against them in the wake of the deadly 2019 eruption will be tossed out.

At the second day of hearings at Auckland District Court on Friday, where James, Andrew and Peter Buttle are seeking to have their charges dismissed, Judge Evengelos​​ Thomas said he would deliver his decision on October 18.

“Whether the [charging] documents are defective is still a live issue for me,” Thomas said.

Over two days the Buttles’ lawyers had argued their charges should be tossed out, claiming WorkSafe made a “deliberate decision to circumvent the law” in its prosecution of the trio.

Defence lawyer David Neutze told the court on Thursday the charging documents at present were so broad “we’ve got no idea what they’ll allege at trial”.

This, he said, left them in the position of potentially having to argue their clients' innocence.

“The onus of proof is reversed. . . it’s as simple as that.”

He also said WorkSafe had at least a year to amend its charging documents, and that while other organisations were facing charges, the Buttles were the only director to be charged.

“They had a year to lay proper charging documents. . . that means fair particulars. . . there is real fair trial prejudice to the Buttles,” he said.

WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald began her submission Thursday telling the court the charges against the Buttles were not defective.

“The Buttles have been made well aware of the case they are facing.”

She also took aim at defence lawyer Nicholas Coyle’s “extraordinary” claims they had circumvented the law.

“No evidential foundation for such an allegation, it is utterly rejected,” she said.

Fellow prosecutor Steve Symon also pushed back against defence claims, saying WorkSafe had not undertaken any incorrect action, “let alone conduct so egregious the only remedy is to stay the prosecution”.

supplied Judge Evangelos Thomas said the issue of whether the charging documents against the Buttle brothers were defective was ‘still a live issue for me’

He also said with 25 investigators, the largest team ever assembled by WorkSafe, they were well aware of the significance of this case.

“Very early on the Buttles, with others, were identified as possible suspects,” she said.

On Friday Neutze renewed his attack, saying the Buttles could suffer a “fundamental breach” of the NZ Bill of Rights.

He said particulars of their alleged health and safety breaches “should be given”.

“That can be done and should have been done in the first case and should be done now.”

Thomas said he would deliver his decision on Tuesday 18 October.

The trial is set to begin on July 10, 2023, and is expected to last four months, with Judge Evengelos Thomas saying the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic had made a 2022 trial impossible.

The December 9, 2019 eruption took place while 47 people were on the island, leaving 22 dead and the remaining survivors with severe or critical injuries.

The event also led to WorkSafe filing numerous charges against a total of 13 individuals and organisations.

Some charges date back to April 4, 2016, and most relate to individuals and companies in their capacity as a person conducting a business or undertaking.

Fourteen of the charges have a maximum penalty of $1.5 million in fines.

Details of the charges were spelt out across 19 pages of charging documents.

WorkSafe filed a total of 20 charges against various people or groups: Whakaari owners Andrew, James and Peter Buttle and Whakaari Management Ltd, the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences, the National Emergency Management Agency, White Island Tours, Volcanic Air Safaris, Aerius Ltd, Kahu NZ, Inflite Charters, ID Tours New Zealand and Tauranga Tourism Services.

The Buttles are alleged to have failed with due diligence duties, including failure to acquire and keep updated knowledge of work health and safety matters and failure to gain adequate understanding of the hazards and risks associated with access to Whakaari.

Their company, Whakaari Management Ltd, is also alleged to have failed its duty to workers and tourists, including ensuring “an adequate means of evacuation from Whakaari”.

The Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences is alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of pilots travelling to and remaining on the island.