Former Gore district mayor Mary Ogg dies in the hospital she had built

Former mayor of Gore Mary Ogg holding a photo of her in her mayoral robes and her Companion of the Queens Service Order award. Ogg died in Gore Hospital on Thursday night. (File photo)

Former Gore district mayor Mary Ogg has died in the hospital she had built, which was one of her proudest achievements, her husband David says.

Ogg died in Gore Hospital on Thursday night after a short bout of ill health, he said.

During her time as mayor she pushed for a new hospital to be built in Gore, which she and then MP for Southland Bill English opened in 1999.

“It’s fitting that she died in the hospital she built,’’ David Ogg said on Friday.

Ogg served as Gore district mayor from 1995 to 2001, before losing the mayoralty to Owen O'Connor.

She was a district nurse, served as a member of the Southland District Health Board and a strong advocate for comprehensive health services for Eastern Southland.

In recognition of her public service, she was made a Companion of the Queen's Service Order in 2002.

Gore Health cheif executive Karl Metzler said Ogg was ‘’an absolute icon’’ of Gore and Eastern Southland and she and David should be remembered for the enormous legacy they had created.

“We should never forget the level of grit and determination that it took to get Gore Hospital built,’’ Metzler said.

“She was probably a pioneer of female leadership in her day, and she epitomises the strong woman leader. She should be a role model for women of her age,’’ he said.

Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks passed on his condolences to the Ogg family.

“Mary and David have both had a large presence in public life for many years,’’ he said.

“It would be fair to say that Mary and I had our differences but we have to acknowledge the drive and determination she displayed as mayor. She certainly bought some colour to the office of mayor and I think we need to acknowledge that as well.’’