Art mystery: Do you know who 'Happy Face' is?

Deborah Williams has had the picture, entitled ‘Happy Face’ in her home office for a decade and is eager to trace the sitter, who would be in his 80s now.

He’s called ‘Happy Face’, he’d be around 80 years old now, he may live in Rotorua and Christchurch woman Deborah Williams would really like to meet him.

Williams has been on a decade-long hunt to track down the boy, now a man, she sees every day in the picture hanging in her home office in the Garden City, as she believes she is simply the kaitiaki of the artwork.

“I’m 75 and I’m only looking after it,” she said about the picture her parents won at a raffle at the Canterbury Society of Arts, back in the early 1960s.

“I walk in the door and there he is,” she said.

“I’ve always felt he was a real person. I’d love to find him,” she said.

“I’m sure he’s real, not just imagined. He’s got a sweetness about him, a lovely smile, even his eyes smile.”

She said the 1957 painting is simply titled “Happy Face Māori, 15 years [old]" and also has a number two on the back, making her think it may have been part of a set.

Her research through the art world pointed her towards Rotorua as the artist, Beatrice Williams, is also believed to have painted the famous Whakarewarewa Maori Village’s Guide Rangi.

Unfortunately she said, her enquiries at the Village drew a blank.

She said she hoped getting the picture into the news would perhaps jog someone’s memory, and that the “absolute ultimate” would be to meet the man and hand him the painting.

“I’d miss him but there’s a time to give things on,” she said,

“And my walls are very, very full.”

Anyone who thinks they might know the identity of the person in the painting can contact Williams at debwnz@gmail.com.