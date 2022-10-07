Southland's chef shortage bites, but reprieve may be coming

Graham Hawkes, Southland branch president for Hospitality New Zealand, says there is a desperate shortage of chefs in the south.

The Government is expected to soon announce changes to the immigration settings for overseas chefs to enter the country as Southland’s “desperate” shortage continues.

Invercargill’s new Langlands Hotel has still not opened its flagship restaurant due to a shortage of chefs, while other restaurants in the province are working on reduced days and hours due to chef shortages, industry insiders say.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said Southland restaurants were struggling to find staff as the Government turned highly qualified chefs away at the border due to an immigration technicality.

“Under the current immigration settings, all migrant chefs must hold a level-four qualification regardless of their experience. Meanwhile, Southland businesses are being disadvantaged and suffering financially, while high-quality chefs with experience working in top restaurants overseas are not allowed to come here due to this ruling.”

Simmonds said there were at least 18 chef positions currently being advertised across the south.

“It’s reached crisis point ... these shortages are hammering our Southern hospitality sector.”

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Michael Wood said the Government was working with the hospitality industry to find a solution that “aligned with the intent of the immigration”.

“We expect to confirm decisions in the coming days.”

Hospitality New Zealand Southland branch president Graham Hawkes said there was a desperate shortage of chefs in Southland.

Extremely experienced overseas chefs were not being allowed into New Zealand because of the level-four qualification requirement to enter the country, he said.

In contrast, Australia had “opened its borders” to overseas chefs and was putting them into jobs depending on their qualification levels, he said.

“Chefs from around the world are going to Australia [rather than New Zealand] because there’s a risk of even applying here.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Licencing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay outside the Langlands Hotel while still under construction in 2021. The hotel is now open, but not it’s main restaurant due to a shortage of chefs.

Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay said the Goverment’s requirement for level four qualified chefs from overseas was massively frustrating and a big hurdle for the industry.

The trust, which owns the recently opened Langlands Hotel, cannot open the hotel’s main restaurant until it finds three more chefs to hire.

“Gordon Ramsay wouldn’t be able to get a cheffing job in New Zealand because he doesn’t hold a level four or higher qualification, as required by Government,” Ramsay said.

He also slammed the “horrific” immigration process, saying it was difficult to even get eligible chefs into the country.

He cited a level-five-qualified chef who worked for the trust three years ago, and now wanted to return from overseas to do so again.

“It’s been six months that we have been trying to get him back into the country. Just the simple process of getting through immigration is even more frustrating.”

Wood’s spokesperson said labour shortages continued to be a global problem as the world recovered from Covid-19.

“We are listening to the concerns of these sectors, and working with them to take practicable steps to unlock additional labour.”

The Government was supporting the tourism and hospitality industry by providing median wage exemptions for specified tourism and hospitality roles, temporarily doubling numbers under the working holiday scheme, and extending visas to retain labour already in country, Wood’s spokesperson said.

The Government’s immigration rebalance was designed specifically to address the immediate skill shortages in New Zealand, simplifying the settings, and streamlining application processes for businesses, while ensuring wages and working conditions were improved for everyone, he said.