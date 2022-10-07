Voting officials expecting busy day in Southland

Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer and governance and legal manager Michael Morris with an ICC voting box on Friday, ahead of the final day of voting on Saturday, October 8. The voting boxes are re-used council tender boxes from about the 1950s which had been saved as a “nod to a bygone era”, Morris said.

Southland electoral officials are hoping a little less snow and rain will encourage potential voters to submit their ballots in the final 24 hours of voting in the local government elections.

Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer and governance and legal manager Michael Morris said voting was going “really well”, despite snowy conditions on Thursday keeping many residents inside and not at ballot boxes.

As of 8.15pm on Thursday evening, 40.01% of eligible votes for the Invercargill City Council electorate had been returned, compared with 45.52% at the same time last election.

There had been some postal delays with votes due to snow-induced road closures on Thursday, but Morris was confident all ballots would be counted.

He expected Saturday to be busy in the lead-up to the 12pm deadline to vote, and reminded voters that ICC voting boxes could take votes from all Southern electorates.

“So if someone from Gore comes down and finds their paper they can vote here ... we take Queenstown as well, and we’ve had one from Christchurch that we’re confident will find it’s way home.”

In the Gore District Council, 44.24% of eligible votes had been returned by 8.15pm on Thursday, a rise from 40.33% at this time in the 2019 election, a higher percentage turnout than the Southland District and Invercargill city electorates.

Gore District deputy electoral officer Frances Shepherd was expecting an “influx of votes today and tomorrow” on Friday morning.

“Traditionally, a mayoral election has seen good voter turnout in the Gore District ... in 2016, the last time they mayoralty was contested, final voter turnout was 59.4%.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff All Southland electoral officers said they were expecting a large ammount of votes in the final 24 hours before voting stations close at 12pm on Saturday, October 8. [file photo]

Meanwhile, accessibility to voting has been a hot topic in the Southland District Council electorate, where 41% of votes had been returned by 8.15pm on Thursday, a jump from 32.59% in 2019.

On Friday morning, Rout said Southland District Council votes were tracking “generally really well”.

“We want as many people to vote as possible. It would be lovely to crack 50% but more would be amazing.”