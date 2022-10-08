Women trailblazers farewell Palmerston North city council chamber

Social media abuse is creating a barrier to women, in particular, wanting to stand for public office, says retiring Palmerston North deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford.

Standing down from council from today she has used her valedictory speech to plea for more to be done to stop the trend of online attacks.

She is one of three women not seeking re-election, including four-term councillor Susan Baty, and Green councillor Renee Dingwall, who pulled out because of ill health.

Rutherford said when she first stood for council election nine years ago she had a strong social media presence, but had not been prepared for the unwanted attention she would get from keyboard warriors.

She received requests for sexual photos in exchange for votes, was sent unwanted images of male genitalia, and was targeted by streams of negative comments.

Rutherford said she knew she was not alone in suffering from the perception that because people put themselves in the public eye, they somehow deserved what they got.

“We are targets for people to say things from a keyboard they would never say to our face.”

She said the council had a responsibility to talk more about social media and its negative effects on people.

It should be making being an elected member something people in a diverse community could aspire to, she said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North's retiring deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford called fo action against social media abuse.

Rutherford was the youngest woman elected to the council at the age of 24 in 2013, and in 2020, she was appointed deputy mayor.

Most recently she has been chairwoman of the planning and strategy committee and chief executive’s review panel, and said it had come as a surprise to her to become a champion of the less “glamorous” but important aspect of council – its rules and procedures.

She had early success as an advocate for the Bikes in Schools programme which has provided cycle tracks for many city schools.

But she said what would forever be her proudest achievement was the campaign for a Māori ward, supported by the majority of councillors in 2018, but then overturned by a poll.

The Te Pūao ward was created under new legislation removing the power of veto by public referendum in time for the current election.

During her time on the council Rutherford gave birth to two children, Max in 2017, and Millie in 2019, and both were frequent visitors to the council chamber as young babies.

Cr Vaughan Dennison said it had provided a family feel to the way the council operated, and he admired the way she had balanced parenting and civic duties.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff One-term Palmerston North city councillor Renee Dingwall is standing down because of ill-health.

A tearful Dingwall, the first Pasifika woman elected to the city council, said Rutherford had been an inspiration.

“It is not easy being a young woman in this environment, and you have made it look easy.”

Dingwall attended her last council meeting in a wheelchair, having become increasingly unwell since having Covid-19 earlier in the year.

She had a preliminary diagnosis of fibromyalgia, a painful condition affecting muscles and joints, which has kept her largely housebound and attending council meetings virtually for the past few months.

Dingwall was first elected to the council in 2019 with Green Party backing.

She paid special tribute to her Green colleague Brent Barrett, who she said had taught her a lot about patience in advocating for action about climate change.

She said the conversations were changing, and she felt the council was heading in the right direction in terms of looking after the planet and people, “and a lot of that is because of you”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Susan Baty is standing down from the Palmerston North City Council after 12 years' service.

Baty’s departure after 12 years marks the end of a long family connection with the council chamber, her father Les and brother Les Jr both having served as councillors.

In her second term she took charge of what is now the finance and audit committee, where other councillors said the value of her business and financial background had stood the council in good stead.

She will be continuing in her role as chairwoman of the District Licensing Committee.

A leader in the local branch of the National Party, Baty sat between the two Labour councillors, Lorna Johnson and Zulfiqar Butt, at her final meeting.

She had worked closely with Johnson on housing issues, most notably in steering the Papaioea Place redevelopment which has delivered 75 new social housing units.

Baty also acknowledged former deputy mayor and the city’s Labour MP Tangi Utikere, who had been elected to the council in 2010 when she began her term.

Utikere accepted the impression of them as “the dynamic duo” whose love of the Palmerston North community had transcended political differences and allowed them to become firm friends.

The city’s newest and youngest councillor Orphee Mickalad said all three women had been inspirational and great mentors, and he saluted their decision to leave on their own terms rather than “be fired by the community”.