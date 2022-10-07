Christchurch mayoral candidate defrauded Government fund of $35,000

Nikora Nitro answers questions about his business dealings and his involvement with children's programmes.

A Christchurch mayoral candidate falsely claimed tens of thousands of dollars from a Government fund under the pretence it would be to reimburse travel expenses.

As a leader of charitable organisation Te Mana in 2009, Nikora Nitro was given a $35,000 grant by the Government’s New Zealand France Friendship Fund to help reimburse 30 people for a trip to France.

Nitro reported that the money was spent on travel insurance and flights. However, members of Te Mana came forward shortly after the trip to say they hadn’t been reimbursed.

A detailed breakdown of the spending was then requested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which Nitro failed to supply. He was ordered to pay $10,498, a 2011 disputes tribunal judgment obtained by Stuff this week said.

But Stuff understands Nitro hasn’t paid any of the money he was ordered to, and the fund gave up on following it up through the courts due to legal costs.

Nitro gave members a deadline to buy their flights and said they would not be repaid if they did not meet it, telling them reimbursements would be made on a “case by case” basis, the judgment said.

He also claimed some members were not repaid due to “behaviour issues” on the tour, among other unspecified reasons which were never proved.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Despite dodgy business dealings, a prior sexual conviction and proven defrauding of Government funds, Nikora Nitro is a candidate in this year’s Christchurch mayoralty race. (File photo).

The judgment said that while there may well be other members who had not been repaid, the tribunal could only issue an order based on the three members who came forward.

“It appears to me that Te Mana had proceeded with its travel plans on the assumption, perhaps rather unwisely, that it would receive the grant from the applicant and that its financial difficulties were primarily due to the failure of its members to pay their contributions on time”, the tribunal writer said.

Nitro could and would be held personally liable, the judgment said.

“While Mr Nitro says that all the funds received from the applicant were used for flights and travel for 30 people, I am not persuaded on the evidence that the funds were only used for this purpose.”

Last month, Nitro was evicted from one of his business properties and he faces being thrown out of another for $17,000 in overdue rent.

He has made posts on social media in recent weeks pleading for people to donate money to his landlord.

His business dealings made the news earlier this year when he first opened a shop in New Brighton.

It emerged the ex Mana Party organiser was trying to organise school trips and holiday programmes despite having a sexual conviction, as well as not paying wages to his staff, amongst other allegations.

Over the years, he has been accused of a number of dodgy business dealings in Christchurch.

Most have come through his flagship business Hangi House, where staff claim they’ve gone unpaid, and previous landlords have claimed he disappeared after failing to make rent payments.

He is a candidate in this year’s Christchurch mayoralty race.

“I will run for mayor. Hopefully I’ll get 50 votes this time, I’m sure I will,” he previously said.

Nitro could not be reached for comment.