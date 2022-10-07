Woman crushed between car and concrete wall after heated argument with partner

Wayne Smith was given a community-based sentence following a hearing in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

A Taranaki woman was left with severe injuries after she was crushed between a car and a concrete wall during a heated argument with her partner.

Wayne Clifford Smith’s angry actions on October 24, 2020, left his victim with fractured ribs and heavy bruising and cuts to the right side of her body – injuries which meant she couldn’t work for months and resulted in the closure of her business.

The 45-year-old and the woman, who are no longer together, had been in a relationship for about 18 months before the day of the assault.

The summary of facts outlined how the victim drove over to Smith’s Waitara address as she wanted to talk to him.

He arrived home shortly afterwards and found the victim sitting in her car. He refused to talk to her and asked her to leave.

Angered by her ongoing pleas to talk, Smith opened the car door, grabbed the woman by the throat and kicked her in the stomach, before spitting in her face.

He pulled her out of the car, and then sat in the driver’s seat. When he did so, the woman positioned herself through the open driver’s side window.

The defendant then drove at speed down the driveway, which was near a concrete wall.

As a result of his actions, the woman was crushed between the car and the wall, causing serious injuries.

After moving the vehicle, Smith went over to the woman, who had collapsed on the driveway, and kicked her in the thigh before telling her to leave.

At this stage the victim couldn’t move due to her injuries. Smith went into the house, but came out a short time later to ask if she needed any help.

The victim refused, and then used the phone of another person living in the house to call for help.

She was taken to hospital, where she received treatment for two fractured ribs, as well as cuts and bruising to her right side, from the chest to the hip area.

On Friday, in the New Plymouth District Court, Smith was sentenced on charges of assault of a person in a family relationship and injures with reckless disregard. He previously pleaded guilty.

Lawyer Julian Hannam said Smith offered to pay the victim $3000 for emotional harm as he appreciated the damage he had caused.

Hannam said when Smith reconciled with the victim for a short time after the incident, he apologsied for what he did.

Sergeant John Simes said the injuries suffered by the victim were significant, and it had been a difficult time for her emotionally and financially too.

The court heard how the woman spent 18 weeks on ACC support, and that her hairdressing business had to shut down.

Smith was sentenced to six months’ community detention, with a daily curfew from 8pm to 6am, and ordered to complete 200 hours of community work.

He was ordered to pay $3000 in emotional harm reparation, with $2000 to be paid within the next four weeks.