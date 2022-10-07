Tāme Iti special guest as Spring Exhibition opens

Prolific artist and activist Tāme Iti is the guest artist at Invercargill’s Spring Exhibition, which will open Friday evening.

Māori activist and artist Tāme Iti hopes the three artworks he has contributed to Invercargill’s Spring Exhibition will “lay down some thinking” and start conversations.

“I believe that’s our role, as an artist.”

Iti is in Invercargill for the opening of the exhibition on Friday night, having previously conducted a speaking event in town on Thursday night.

His artworks explore misinformation and conflict, questions of anamata (our future) and Iti’s own personal childhood experience where he was forced to write “I will not speak Māori” hundreds of times by schoolteachers.

READ MORE:

* Art's role in navigating life explored in new Wellington exhibition

* Arts events around the Wellington region this weekend - Aug 13-15

* What's on in South Canterbury: April 2-5, 2021



All are works completed by Iti since the Covid-19 pandemic began, alongside “more than 400” other pieces he completed in the time since the pandemic struck.

“People talk about how many hours it takes, it doesn’t really matter ... it still took 70 years of my life [to get here].”

Iti is well known for his involvement in protests against the Vietnam War, the apartheid in South Africa and many Māori protest actions.

Most recently, he was the recipient of the Burr/Tatham Trust Award at the 2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Awards, starred as himself in Muru – a 2022 film inspired by the real-life 2007 raid on a remote Māori township in Te Urewera, and had an art installation titled I Will Not Speak Māori on the Wellington foreshore in August to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Māori Language Week.

He Waka Tuia Manager Sarah Brown said 50 local artworks would be on display at the opening of the exhibition on Friday evening, alongside the three contributed by Iti.

It was the first time the Spring Exhibition had been held since 2014, she said, with an effort to restart the event last year hindered by Covid-19.

“I’m so glad we have been able to get the Spring Exhibition up and running again, and I think we are off to a really strong start between the works that have been entered and having Tāme Iti as our guest artist and Josh McMillan as our guest judge,” she said.

It would be a “full house” at the opening on Friday, she said, with Auckland artist and former Southlander Josh McMillan judging the event.