Jules Radich takes Dunedin mayoralty as Hawkins loses out, while Glyn Lewers is to run Queenstown

Jules Radich (left) has become mayor. Beside him, mayoral candidates Sophie Barker and Aaron Hawkins.

First-term councillor Jules Radich has won the Dunedin mayoralty, effectively removing the current mayor from office all together.

Radich will lead a council with a number of fresh faces, two of whom – Brent Weatherall and Kevin Gilbert – ran on his election ticket “Team Dunedin”.

Team Dunedin member and current councillor Andrew Whiley also secured a spot on council.

The group ran on a platform in favour of more car parking, alternative public transport options and fewer changes to the city’s road network.

Other new faces to council included Cherry Lucas, an accountant who has run city events and festivals, and Mandy Mayhem-Bullock, who has experience on a local community board and ran on a platform of fighting climate change and the housing crisis.

Bill Acklin also won a council seat after almost a decade out of office.

When he resigned in 2013 he told the Otago Daily Times it was partially because his private life had played out in public, including two drink-driving convictions and a $190,000 bill to IRD after a failed business venture.

Councillor Rachel Elder lost her seat. Outgoing mayor Aaron Hawkins didn’t run for a spot on council, only running for mayor.

On Saturday he told Stuff he was still processing the outcome.

He said while there was a natural relief when a campaign period was finished, it was “clearly devastating at a personal and professional level”.

“I’m going to have a beer.”

Hawkins’ campaign was notably less visible than that of his opponents on the streets of Dunedin.

He said he didn’t have the budget to go for “a saturation strategy” like Radich, who, along with his Team Dunedin ticket, was on many streets and shop windows.

Cr Sophie Barker, who also ran for mayor and was understood to be the highest polling councillor in this election, said she faced similar obstacles.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Outgoing mayor Aaron Hawkins was “devastated”, saying he had more he’d hoped to achieve.

Barker, a single mother, had reused her surviving 2019 hoardings for the 2022 elections. She estimated a spend of between $7000 and $8000 on her campaign, compared to the $54,000 limit.

She was proud of how well she did in being elected as a councillor, considering it was her first mayoral campaign, and said Dunedin was "clearly ready" for a change in leadership, and hoped Dunedin would continue to progress.

The results were preliminary, with 10% of the votes still to be counted over the coming days.

On the other side of Otago, Queenstown Lakes District Council was guaranteed a new mayor with outgoing mayor Jim Boult not throwing his hat into the ring.

The race was won by Glyn Lewers​, a structural engineer and the only candidate with experience on council.

He bet Jon Mitchell, a local government veteran with expertise in disaster recovery, by 573 votes.