Packed house greets Black Ferns in Women's Rugby World Cup opener

Rita Ora performs ahead of the match of the Women's Rugby World Cup between New Zealand's Black Ferns and the Australia's Wallaroos at Eden Park, Auckland.

A packed crowd, a pop star and plenty of powerful hits on the field – the Women’s Rugby World Cup is well and truly here.

A crowd of around 40,000 swarmed into Eden park last night to watch a triple header of games, highlighted by New Zealand’s Black Ferns taking on Australia’s Wallaroos.

Adopted “New Zealander” British pop star Rita Ora (who is married to Kiwi film-maker Taika Waititi) jump-started the show with a fiery selection of songs from a stage in the crowd, and on the field.

The Black Ferns were aiming for their sixth world cup title, with England the hot favourite before the tournament. England smashed Fiji in an earlier match at Eden Park 82-14.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff More than 40,000 people were at Eden Park for the headline match between New Zealand and Australia.

“It’s quite unbelievable thinking that women, women’s sport have sold out Eden Park,” Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant said just over 24 hours before the match.

“I don’t think any of us could have imagined this. Eden Park is a fortress, it’s a fortress for men, but it’s also a fortress for us too.”

Speaking ahead of the game, rugby commentator and women’s sport advocate Alice Soper said a rapid shift in interest across all women’s sports is finally hitting our national game.

“You can see that in the lead up. For the first time there's more content being produced than I can consume which is awesome.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Rita Ora on field with dancers at Eden Park.

All that content and coverage leads to more recognition for players of the game that has always focused on men.

“For a long time the players have been doing the good on the field but we haven't been taking that out of the stadium and putting it in front of people.

“It's so easy to be a fan of men’s sports because it’s pushed at you all the time, but we're finally making it easier for fans of the women’s game.”

Former Black Fern Izzy Ford said the response to the game has been epic.

“It means the girls get to show their flair with a home crowd behind them. They’re accessible now where it used to be they’d be playing at 2am with minimal coverage.”

In 2017 Ford became the first woman in 20 years elected to the Wellington Rugby Board and says it’s high time women rugby players got their share of the spotlight.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff An almost full stand at Eden Park shortly before New Zealand took on Australia.

“Women have always rode on the coat tails of the boys and their game. People are going to see after this world cup we're standalone and should be given the right respect.”

She said although there’s been a growing interest in women’s rugby it’s only been of late the players and their personalities have really had a chance to shine.

“That’s usually just reserved for the All Blacks. This is a move in the right direction but we still have a long way to go.”

Rugby World Cup tournament director Michelle Hooper said earlier this week the full house sent a message to “the world that women’s rugby is due its rightful place in the spotlight.

“Creating history for women’s sport and setting new records for women’s rugby, will undoubtedly elevate the women’s game to new heights for generations to come.”

The World Cup is being played in New Zealand from October 8 to November 12.

It is the first time the event has been staged in the Southern Hemisphere. Twelve teams will play their matches at Eden Park, Waitākere Stadium and the Northland Events Centre.