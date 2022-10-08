Tim King wins second term at helm of Tasman District Council

Tasman district mayor Tim King has been returned for a second term. He outlines some of the challenges ahead for Tasman District Council.

Voters in Tasman district have returned incumbent mayor Tim King to the top job for another three years.

Based on progressive results, the first of three counts, the Eves Valley farmer decisively beat the four other candidates – Maxwell Clark, Aly Cook, Mike Harvey and Richard Osmaston – for a second three-year term leading Tasman District Council.

According to the early results – with about 90% of the votes counted – King received the nod from 10,842 voters, well ahead of Harvey (2526), Clark (2378), Cook (1788) and Osmaston (190)

The most experienced in local government of the five mayoral candidates, King has a 24-year record with the council, including 18 as deputy mayor and the past three as mayor.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Incumbent Tasman district mayor Tim King, pictured at his Eves Valley home, has been returned for a second term.

King said it was good to win “with a bit of a margin”.

“It's fairly solid,” he said. “I try not to read too many things into these things. I'm kinda glad that more positive, constructive approach – which I hope I took into this – has come through because there was quite a lot of negativity throughout the campaign.”

Fellow elected members who look likely to join King around the council table include incumbent deputy mayor Stuart Bryant (691 votes), who has comfortably retained his long-held role as the sole Lakes-Murchison ward representative, based on the progressive results.

Bryant's retention of the Lakes-Murchison ward position means two-term elected member Dean McNamara (303 votes) will no longer be on the council. The Moutere-Waimea ward councillor decided to stand in the Lakes-Murchison ward this election.

However, the election result may not mean the end of McNamara's political career – he confirmed in August that he would be contesting the general election as the Nelson candidate for the New Nation Party.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tasman District Council looks set to have several new faces after the local election.

Christeen Mackenzie, the only incumbent councillor to stand for re-election in the Moutere-Waimea ward, has been returned with 3231 votes, according to the progressive results. She looks set to be joined by newcomers Dan Shallcrass (2407 votes) and Mike Kininmonth (2191 votes) at this stage.

In the hotly contested Motueka ward, incumbent Motueka Community Board chairperson Brent Maru received the most ticks, according to the progressive results with 2524 votes. He is set to fill one of three vacancies. The other two will be taken by incumbent councillors Trindi Walker (1723) and Barry Dowler (1597) if the progressive results hold. However, Ian Palmer is not far behind with 1427 votes so there may be a change after the final count.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Incumbent Lakes-Murchison ward councillor Stuart Bryant looks to have retained the position.

Based on the progressive results, the four vacancies in the Richmond ward will be filled by incumbent councillor Kit Maling (3815 votes), Jo Ellis (2311), incumbent councillor Mark Greening (2078) and Glen Daikee (1966) but three others – Joni Tomsett (1914), Rachel Stevenson (1897) and Maxwell Clark (1811) are not far behind.

In Golden Bay, the two incumbent councillors – Chris Hill (1297 votes) and Celia Butler (1233) look set to retake their seats.

David Armstrong (1848 votes), Nick Hughes (1467), Claire Hutt (1264) and Dana Carter (977) are the top four candidates vying for one of four positions on the Motueka Community Board. However, Terina Graham, with 952 votes, is close behind at this stage.

There was no election for the Golden Bay Community Board with candidates Abbie Langford, Grant Knowles, Robert Hewison and Henry Dixon unopposed.