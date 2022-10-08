Dinghy catamaran capsizes in Nelson Haven, two people unharmed

Nelson harbour master Stuart Whitehouse helped two people after a dinghy catamaran they were aboard capsized on Friday evening. (File photograph)

Two people were aboard a dinghy catamaran when it capsized in Nelson Haven on Friday evening.

Nelson harbour master Stuart Whitehouse, who attended the incident, said the pair were on a hull of the sailing dinghy, “staying dry” when he arrived.

“They were both fine and out of the water.”

Whitehouse helped the pair right the dinghy and “they sailed back to the yacht club”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Haven is separated from Tasman Bay by the Boulder Bank.

“They were grateful, especially because it was getting towards darkness,” he said.

A police spokesperson said police were notified about 7.20pm that a catamaran had overturned in the haven, about 200m from the Boathouse.

Whitehouse said the pair were trying to right the dinghy themselves and had not yet raised the alarm. He suspected people on shore had called in the incident, which was not unusual.

“It’s good that people called in,” he said. “We get a lot of reports that way.”

Whitehouse said people should have two forms of waterproof communication if they ventured onto the water – to raise the alarm if necessary. For those who stayed inside the Boulder Bank, they could use a whistle and raise their arms to signal distress.