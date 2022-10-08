Southland District Council election too close to call, with three candidates polling less than 30 votes apart

Inclument Southland District mayor Gary Tong said the mayoral race was ‘’bloody close”.

The Southland district mayoral race is too close to call, and candidates will have to wait until Sunday morning for results.

Three candidates could become mayor, with incumbent mayor Gary Tong, Lumsden businessman Rob Scott and former Federated Farmers president Geoffrey Young locked up with only 27 votes separating them.

Tong leads by 21 votes from Young, with Scott a close third six votes behind him.

Results to find out who will be mayor will take until tomorrow because some votes that had to go to Christchurch to be counted had to be taken to Queenstown to be put on a flight, after the flight they were going to be on from Invercargill was cancelled, both Tong and Young said.

Tong said it was ‘’bloody close”.

“She’s tenterhooks for a while yet,’’ he said.

“It’s pretty tight. It just goes to show that people have really thought about their votes, which is good to see.’’

Young said he was always reasonably confident that he would get the vote and thought the race would be between him, Scott and Pickett.

“I’m happy to wait as long as it comes up with the right result,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Council mayoral candidate Geoffrey Young said he was happy to wait until tomorrow’s result.

Scott said he was feeling tense, but relaxed.

“I knew it would be close so I set myself up for it potentially going close. I’m rapt I’m back on council, I’ve won either way it goes.

“Now we have to just wait and see how the cookies crumble,’’ he said.

Progress results show Scott, Sarah Greany and Matt Wilson have been elected in the Mararoa Waimea Ward, Derek Chamberlain, Don Byars and Jaspreet Boparai have been elected in the Waiau Aparima Ward, and Margie Ruddenklau, Christine Menzies and Darren Frazer were elected in the Oreti Ward.

Jon Spraggon will be the new councillor for the Stewart Island/Rakiura Ward, the preliminary results show.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District council mayoral candidate Rob Scott said he was rapt to have been elected back on to council, as he waits for the mayoral campaign results.

Southland District Council governance legal manager Robyn Rout said the progress results did not include some special votes and votes returned on Saturday that are still in transit to the processing centre, meaning the outcome of elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Tong was being challenged by Young, Scott, Wendy Joy Baker, Don Byars and Kirsty Pickett for the mayoralty.

The voter return was 43.81%, being 9216 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

In October last year, Tong announced he would run against Sir Tim Shadbolt for the Invercargill mayoralty, before changing his mind and announcing in July he would again run for the mayoralty in Southland district.

The Southland district mayoralty is the second in the province to be declared too close to call, with incumbent Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks and challenger Ben Bell polling 11 votes apart.

On the Southland district’s community boards, the progress results show Tony Philpott, Edwin Mabonga, Colin Lawry, Bridget mason, Lester Wilson and Gretchen Wilson have been elected to the Wallace Takitimu Community Board.

Neil Linscott, Eve Welch, Michael Weusten, Alby Buchanan, Troy Holiday and Emma Gould will make up the Oraka Aparima Community Board.

John McIntyre, Pamela Yorke, Emily Butters, George Stevenson, Denise Fodie, Andrea Straight and Fiona McCabe will make up the Waihopai Toetoe Community Board.

Progress results show Diane Holmes, Nick Robertson, Julie Burgess, Marilyn Hunter, Kate Norris and Luke Thomas will make up the Fiordland Community Board. Sarah Greaney was withdraw as she could potentially be elected at ward.

Blayne de Vries, Anne Cherrie Horrell, Paula McKenzie, Wayne Edgerton, Marilyn Parris and Jo Sanford will make up the Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board, progress results show.

On the Midlands Community Subdivision, Chris Herud, Katie Allan, Philip Dobson and Dave Diack have been appointed, and Pamela Naylor has been appointed to the Northern Community Board Parawa Fairlight Community Subdivision.

Lance Hellewell and Irene Taylor have been voted onto the Northern Community Board West Dome Community, and Tracy Kennedy and Karen Maw onto the Oreti Community Board Makarewa Community.

A by-election will be required for the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board, where only five candidates stood: Aaron Connor, Rakiura Herzhoff, Aaron Joy and Daniel Meads.

Another by-election will be required for the Ardlussa Community Board, where Richard Clarkson, Raymond Dickson, Chris Dillon, Clarke Horrell and Hilary Kelso stood.

A third by-election will be required for the Northern Community Board Mid Dome Community, where Caarolyn Mary Smith and Gregory Tither stood.

Each have one vacancy.