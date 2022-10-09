Mt Creighton fire burning since Friday to be reassessed on Sunday morning

Helicopters are being used to fight a 200ha fire near Queenstown. (File photo)

Firefighters will return to the scene of a fire near Queenstown for the third day on Sunday morning.

The fire in Mt Creighton started about 4.35pm on Friday.

By Saturday afternoon it covered about 200ha and was starting to head up nearby Mt Crichton, Otago Fire and Emergency reported on Facebook.

At 6pm on Saturday eight helicopters and four ground crews were at the scene.

By 9pm firefighters left the scene of the still burning fire after a damper evening and cooler temperatures helped the fire conditions.

They planned to return at 7am on Sunday with six helicopters and seven ground crews.