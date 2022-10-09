Retired man critically injured while cutting wood log stable in hospital

A retired man was critically injured in North Canterbury while cutting a large wood log at his home. (File photo).

A retired man who was critically injured while cutting a large wood log at his home is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Police and St John were called to a property on Woodside Rd, Oxford, about 2.40pm on Saturday afternoon.

The incident appeared to be “an accidental injury on private property”, a police spokesperson said at the time.

A retired man was critically injured while cutting a large wood log at his home, the spokesperson said. As of Sunday, he was in a stable condition in hospital and was “going to be okay,” they said.

Three St John vehicles and a helicopter attended the scene and transported the man to hospital.

The incident did not appear to be workplace related, the spokesperson said.