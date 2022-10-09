Strong winds could hamper efforts to contain large hillside fire near Queenstown

The fire has burnt through about 200 hectares of manuka and tussock grassland.

Strong winds forecast for Monday are proving a concern for firefighters tackling a large hillside fire near Queenstown that is yet to be brought under control after starting on Friday.

The blaze on Mt Creighton, above Glenorchy Rd, has burned through about 230 hectares of manuka and tussock grassland within a 13km perimeter, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) incident controller Mark Mawhinney said.

“We have seven ground crews and six helicopters working hard to contain the fire to its current location in the 25 Mile Creek catchment. We are also identifying the resources we will need for tomorrow.”

The blaze started about 4.35pm on Friday.

While no homes or buildings have been caught up in the fire, some fences have been damaged, Mawhinney said.

“The terrain is very challenging for ground crews and water-bombing helicopter pilots alike, with steep faces and gullies. The highest point of the fire ground is 1300m.

“Everyone has put in a huge effort today to knock down the fire. Tomorrow we will start mopping up the remaining hotspots.”

Mawhinney cautioned that it was too soon to say the fire was fully contained within a secure perimeter.

“We are optimistic, but tomorrow afternoon’s weather may cause us some difficulties, with very strong winds forecast before the arrival of another front.”

If the winds are as strong as expected, helicopters are unlikely to be able to operate in the afternoon and ground crews may have to be stood down until conditions ease.

“We are planning for all eventualities,” he said.

Most of the affected area is Mt Crichton Station, and firefighters are working with the farmer. The fire has also reached a Department of Conservation area.

Ground crews were stood at 5pm on Sunday and helicopter operations at 7.30pm, and firefighting will resume in the morning.