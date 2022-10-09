Nine fire crews, helicopter and digger extinguish vegetation fire on Dunedin's Mount Cargill

A helicopter was sent along with nine fire crews to help battle a blaze on Dunedin’s Mount Cargill. (File photo).

Nine fire crews, a helicopter and a digger have successfully put out a “fast-moving” vegetation fire on Mount Cargill in Dunedin.

Nine crews from Dunedin and surrounding areas were called to tackle the blaze, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

It is unclear how the fire started.

The fire was reported on the Mount Cargill Rd side of the peak at 11.40am on Sunday, but crews struggled to get to it because of the terrain, the spokesperson said.

A residential property was under threat, but the fire was brought under control before it reached any properties.