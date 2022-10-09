Passengers injured after light aeroplane forced into emergency landing at Canterbury airfield
Passengers have been injured after a light aircraft was forced into an emergency landing at a Canterbury airfield.
A plane had an issue on take-off at Rangiora Airfield and the pilot performed an emergency landing in a paddock short of the runway, said Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper.
Five people were on board and only minor injuries were reported.
The incident happened about 11am on Sunday.
Police were helping to secure the scene.