Christchurch's Iranian community gather in solidarity with persecuted women at home

Christchurch's Iranian community is protesting following the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of officials.

Christchurch's Iranian community gathered at the Bridge of Remembrance on Sunday in solidarity with the people of Iran, who are protesting after the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s “Morality Police”.

Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 following her arrest by Iran’s “Guidance Patrol” for not adhering to strict hijab requirements.

Iranian women have been burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in protest at Amini’s death.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff About 150 protesters gathered and walked down Cashel St holding signs and chanting “women, life, freedom”.

Leila Dadian, who grew up in Iran but has been in New Zealand for 10 years, was at the protest in Christchurch and said: “I’m here to be an Iranian voice, I’m here to be a women’s voice.”

She remembers always being scared when she lived in Iran when she was young.

“I was always fearful and didn’t want to go out on the street, you cannot compare it with here.

“They have no internet but we do, and people around the world can hear us. I’ve been in that situation, I know the feeling and I want to be their voice.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Aiden Azar, 3, protested with fellow Iranians.

Protest organiser Hamid Mirbaha said she did so to show solidarity with fellow Iranians who are targeted with violence.

“This all started with the violation of women’s rights and human rights.

“My brothers and sisters are being killed, being detained and put in custody just because they are raising their voice and saying that they want freedom for everyone,” Mirbaha said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mahnaz Shahverdi joined the protest on Sunday.

“We want to show them that we support them, to show human rights matter for everyone.”

“We want this to stop, this is enough,” Mirbaha said.