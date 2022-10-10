Agencies allowed killer father unsupervised access to toddler who was seriously injured

Leith Allen Hutchison was killed by his father when he was 15 months old. He was his mother’s “perfect gift”.

Agencies allowed a father who went on to kill his baby boy unsupervised access, despite the child being seriously injured a month before his death.

Leith Hutchison was 15 months old when he was killed by his father, Dane Blake, on April 21, 2015. Blake pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017 and an inquest into Leith’s death opened at the Greymouth District Court on Monday.

Coroner Louella Dunn apologised for the delay in holding an inquest.

She said responsibility for Leith's death lay with his father, but she would look at whether the steps taken by all the agencies involved in Leith’s care before his death were adequate.

The inquest heard a police summary that said Leith’s mother informed Blake he was the boy’s father in February 2015. An informal care agreement was made between the parents and Leith began spending nights with Blake.

On April 20, Leith was spending the night with Blake when he was crying and would not settle.

“Mr Blake became overwhelmed and shook Leith. He immediately regretted his actions and took Leith to Greymouth Hospital,” the summary says.

Leith was not breathing and his heart was not beating when he arrived at hospital, but he was resuscitated and transferred to Starship Hospital. Doctors there discovered he’d suffered extensive brain damage and his life support was withdrawn.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Dane Blake pleaded guilty to killing his son after Leith wouldn’t stop crying.

Leith's mother, Kate Hutchison, said her son was the most “perfect gift in my life”.

She described the horror of seeing his lifeless body in hospital and seeing him being resuscitated several times on the journey to Starship.

She said Blake was emotionless while their son fought for his life.

“I couldn't understand how Dane could be there by his side knowing he was the person who took his life.”

She said her life became a living hell as she navigated her private grief while dealing with the court case in the public eye.

Supplied Leith with his mother, Kate Hutchison

She hoped the inquest would provide answers, so she could properly grieve and create a better life for herself and her other children.

“Not a day goes by that I don't long for his cuddles and to see his smile and to see the many things he could have achieved with his life if it had not been taken from him.”

Blake’s mother, Donna Blake, told the inquest she did not tell police or Oranga Tamariki that her 14-year-old daughter saw her son smack Leith hard across the face when he would not eat his food.

She said she knew her son was violent towards Leith and she should have told someone who could help. She said she did not raise it with her son because she was afraid he would have “gone really mad” at her. The smacking incident happened after Leith had a broken leg.

Dane Blake’s sister, Gemma Besant, told the inquest her aunt told her not to tell police about the smacking incident during the homicide investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton spoke about a child protection process with Oranga Tamariki after Leith was admitted to hospital with a broken femur while in Blake’s care a month before his death.

She said it was a serious injury and the doctor made a report of concern to Oranga Tamariki, which she received on March 2.

She missed a multi-agency meeting at the hospital that day but was informed an interim safety plan was drawn up where Blake was not allowed any unsupervised visits at the hospital. However, the next day it was changed to allow Blake unsupervised access to his son. Police did not object to the change despite not having completed their investigation, nor having received a medical report.

“Clearly that should have remained until it was determined that Dane had the ability to parent safely and well,” she said.

JOANNE CARROLL/STUFF Kate Hutchison, whose 15-month-old son Leith was killed last year, has led a march against child abuse in Greymouth. (First published May 2016)

The police investigation later found no evidence of criminality and a doctor’s report said Blake’s explanation that the injury happened by accident was plausible, despite Blake giving conflicting accounts to authorities about where the incident happened.

Three locations for where the injury happened were given to police, Oranga Tamariki and doctors: couch, bed and floor.

When asked by the coroner if things would be dealt with differently now, Norton said Oranga Tamariki staff were often inexperienced and communication was not as good as it could be between agencies.

“I hope we will learn from this. I couldn't hand on heart say that it's changed,” she said.

The inquest continues.