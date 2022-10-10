Person seriously injured after car rolls in Invercargill

15:20, Oct 10 2022
A person is in hospital with serious injuries following a single-car crash in Invercargill on Monday.
Kavinda Herath/Stuff
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Appleby, Invercargill.

A police spokesperson said it received a report that a car had rolled on Bowmont St, between Nith St and Clyde St, at 2.23pm on Monday afternoon.

It had been a single-vehicle crash, and the person in that car had been transported to Southland Hospital with serious injuries, they said.

A car was observed flipped on its roof in the middle of Bowmont St on Monday afternoon.

Bowmont St was blocked between Nith St and Clyde St as police investigated.

