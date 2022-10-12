Depression and sleeping pills: Woman's torment because of noisy neighbour

Anna van Haastrecht has made 17 noise complaints about her neighbour in seven months, and feels the council is failing to acknowledge the mental toll such an issue takes.

As a thumping bass line pulsates through her house, a Christchurch woman turns off her television because she can’t hear the programme.

It’s almost a relief. The anxiety in waiting, which has followed Anna van Haastrecht like a dog all day, is abated – as is the silence that is broken by a neighbour’s stereo.

Depressed and dejected, she phones noise control but knows after reporting the issue 17 times in seven months that the only thing linking her and sleep will be medication.

She pops a sleeping pill and seriously contemplates selling the house she bought in March. But van Haastrecht knows the ongoing noise issues could affect a sale price, and finding another property in her price range could be difficult.

More importantly, she reasons, she shouldn’t have to move.

Van Haastrecht’s problems began when she purchased a house on Gilberthorpes Rd In Hei Hei, Christchurch. It was a fresh start for the newly divorced woman, but it quickly became a living nightmare.

Just one day after she moved in, as she watched television, “loud thumping” music drowned out the sound. The noise was coming from a neighbour’s house she shares a driveway with. Lasting for five hours from 7pm to midnight, the excessive noise made sleep impossible.

City council records show Van Haastrecht contacted noise control at 10pm that day to lodge a complaint. Officers agreed there was excessive noise and served a written notice to the tenant, which required them to reduce the noise to an acceptable level.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Van Hasstrecht has made multiple noise complaints about her neighbour on Gilberthorpe Rd in Hei Hei, Christchurch.

Van Hasstrecht alleged loud music came from the same residence the following day between 8pm and 11pm, and continued regularly in subsequent months.

Records also show noise control officers had been called to the same property two months before van Haastrecht moved in, although there was no excessive noise when they arrived.

A May call-out resulted in officers providing the tenant with noise education, but the bulk of van Hasstrecht’s complaints resulted in council officers saying the noise was not excessive.

Their inability to rectify the issue had left van Haastrecht frustrated. She alleged the council officers did not assess the noise correctly because they were reluctant to enter the shared driveway.

“The noise is barely audible by the roadside.”

Van Hasstrecht said she felt alone and vulnerable and did not feel confident in approaching the tenant, who is believed to be related to the Ashburton owners, Harold and Sheryl Stivens.

She rang Harold Stivens, but alleged he hung up on her. Stivens declined to comment to Stuff.

Van Hasstrecht said she had also found it difficult to get officers to come when the noise was happening, alleging they could take up to two hours to arrive.

She spent $175 on noise-cancelling earplugs, but they did not work. She had also looked into double-glazing but was told it would not alleviate the noise completely – plus it was an expense she could do without.

She believed the council did not recognise how the problem could seriously impact mental health.

“I am just about at breaking point, struggling with depression exacerbated by this horrible situation.

“It’s beyond appalling and in my eyes amasses to gross incompetence.”

In 2021, the Christchurch City Council received 14,879 noise complaints. As a result, 3770 excessive noise directions were issued, and due to non-compliance 172 noise-producing systems were confiscated.

Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said council staff had written to the Gilberthorpes Rd property owner and provided noise education to the principal tenant.

Weston advised van Hasstrecht to contact noise control when any other incidents happened so the noise could be assessed when it was happening – something van Hasstrecht she had been doing.

Earlier this year, Christchurch psychologist Liz Waugh said people who suffer neighbour and traffic noise were up to three times more likely to have stress and mental health problems.

In the meantime, van Hasstrecht still hoped something would be done because the alternative was unbearable.

“It’s a living hell,” she said.