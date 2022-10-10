'Absolute disaster' as hundreds more whales beached in second Chatham Islands stranding

About 250 pilot whales have stranded on the Chatham Island’s Pitt Island, just days after 215 were euthanised on Saturday in the area. (File photo, from a previous stranding last year at Farewell Spit)

More than 200 whales have beached on the Chatham Islands just days after about 215 were euthanised in the same area following a mass stranding.

About 250 whales are stranded on Pitt Island, said Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover, which was an “absolute disaster” for the island’s small population.

It comes just days after a first mass stranding on Saturday in the northwest corner of Chatham Island (Rēkohu/Wharekauri) – 840km east of mainland New Zealand, where about 215 whales died.

Grover said around 40 people live on Pitt Island, mean to help the stranded pilot whales, one person would need to tend to five whales.

“It’s beyond comprehension.”

Often when mass whale strandings happen in New Zealand, hundreds of people from the community are able to roll up their sleeves to help, but the small number on Pitt Island would “feel helpless”, he said.

After Saturday’s stranding a Department of Conservation spokesperson said due to the conditions on the island surviving whales had to be euthanised.

It wasn’t “unheard of” for two mass strandings to happen days apart, Grover said.

Usually pilot whales live in one large group and have very tight social bonds, he said, or it may have been two pods in close proximity.

The Chatham Islands were perfect hunting grounds for food, he said, as they are surrounded by quite deep ocean water that allow for all aspects of the food chain to flourish.

“That’s why they’re drawn to that area.”

Sometimes weather conditions bring whales closer to shore and they get “caught out” by the tide when they try to turn around, Grover said.

He understood the Department of Conservation was travelling to assist and “any live whales will likely be euthanised”.

He said this was necessary as it was an animal welfare concern, having whales “highly stressed”.

“They may be in this situation for days,” Grover said, and suggested it was best to end their suffering.

Grover also suggested that anyone trying to help could be putting themselves in danger, as whale strandings can draw great white sharks.

It brings to mind a sharp reminder that while nature is beautiful and magnificent, it’s also harrowing."