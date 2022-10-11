DOC euthanises surviving whales in second Chatham Islands stranding

The first mass stranding on Saturday in the northwest corner of Chatham Island where 215 whales were stranded.

More whales have beached on the Chatham Islands just days after about 215 were euthanised in the same area following a mass stranding.

About 250 whales have been stranded on Pitt Island, said Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover, which was an “absolute disaster” for the island’s small population.

It comes just days after a first mass stranding on Saturday in the northwest corner of Chatham Island (Rēkohu/Wharekauri) – 840km east of mainland New Zealand, where about 215 whales died.

The surviving whales from the latest stranding were euthanised by the Department of Conservation (DOC) to prevent further suffering, DOC media adviser Brian McDonald said.

The whales would be left to decompose naturally.

“This decision is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it is the kindest option,” he said.

DOC did not actively refloat whales on the Chatham Islands due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and the whales.

Pitt Island is the most remote inhabited island in New Zealand. Communications are limited and logistics are challenging.

Tamzin Henderson/Supplied Two mass strandings just days apart was not “unheard of” said Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover.

Grover said about 40 people live on Pitt Island, meaning that if they were to help the stranded pilot whales, one person would need to tend to five whales.

“It’s beyond comprehension.”

Often when mass whale strandings happened in New Zealand, hundreds of people from the community were able to roll up their sleeves to help, but the small number on Pitt Island would “feel helpless”, he said.

It was not “unheard of” for two mass strandings to happen days apart, Grover said.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail DOC is unable to refloat the whales due to the risk of shark attack. (File photo, from a previous stranding last year at Farewell Spit)

Usually pilot whales live in one large group and have very tight social bonds, or it may have been two pods in close proximity, he said.

The Chatham Islands were perfect hunting grounds for food, as they were surrounded by quite deep ocean water that allowed for all aspects of the food chain to flourish.

“That’s why they’re drawn to that area.”

Sometimes weather conditions brought whales closer to shore, and they got “caught out” by the tide when they tried to turn around, Grover said.

Euthanising any live whales was necessary as it was an animal welfare concern to have whales “highly stressed”.

“They may be in this situation for days,” Grover said, and suggested it was best to end their suffering.

Grover also suggested that anyone trying to help could be putting themselves in danger, as whale strandings could draw great white sharks.

“It brings to mind a sharp reminder that while nature is beautiful and magnificent, it’s also harrowing.”