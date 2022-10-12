Groovy Kermit and his sobering mission to make you smile

Groovy Kermit AKA David Macnamara and his bright green car with its booming drum and bass are on a mission to keep people safe, but also make them smile.

For a quiet, unassuming young man, David Macnamara knows how to stand out in a crowd.

This is because you’ll likely hear Groovy Kermit and his bright green car well before you see the eye-catching team cruising around New Plymouth streets.

High-energy drum and bass tunes thump through the open driver’s window as the smiling, sometimes head-banging, 23-year-old makes his way about town, wearing one of his signature animal-themed hats.

“In my opinion, it’s best to stand out in this world.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As Groovy Kermit, David Macnamara drives around the streets of New Plymouth, decked out in an animal themed hat, with his car window down and his drum and bass beats booming.

While pumping out the positivity is one part of his mission, the other is motivated by something more serious.

When he was only six years old, Macnamara lost his father after he was killed in a crash while driving under the influence.

It inspired Macnamara’s koha-based, sober driver service which he offered to party-goers wanting to sort out a safe ride home before a big night out.

“I’ve had someone pass and I want people to enjoy their lives, and in the process, I get to enjoy my life.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Macnamara and his bright green car hope to spread smiles, along with a serious anti-drink drive message.

While he wanted to do his bit for community safety, being Groovy Kermit was also a way for him to build social connections and make friends.

“That’s the one thing I’ve struggled with my whole life.”

Macanamara, who works as a Delivereasy driver, was conscious his musical choices might not be everyone’s cup of tea though.

“I want to be noticed, but I don’t want to be a pain in the a....”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff One of Macnamara's missions is to promote the idea of self-acceptance.

His antics have already attracted media attention, and nabbed him a cameo spot in the upcoming music video for New Plymouth band Skank Bandit’s latest single, which is due for release on Friday.

For Macnamara, his penchant for drum and bass proved to be a good fit with his ADHD diagnosis.

“I need music which can keep me going and motivated.”

Getting out of the house, and on the road, was also part of a wider message he wanted to spread about self-acceptance.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Macnamara's dad died when he was a child, and it's been an experience which led him to set up a koha-based sober driving service.

He said as Groovy Kermit, he was “just being myself” and he hoped it inspired others to do the same.

Macnamara’s experience of seeing his mother cope with his father’s death, and witnessing the sacrifices she made to raise him, had been a major influence on him too.

“She’s a giver.”