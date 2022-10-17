Nurse ditches Australia for better life on the West Coast

DWC and Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai o Poutini West Coast want to attract people who are ‘Cut out for the Coast’.

A huge push to recruit Kiwi nurses is putting further pressure on New Zealand's stretch health sector, but one West Coast nurse is bucking the trend by choosing to move here from Australia instead.

Across the ditch, nurses can earn $20,000 to $30,000 more a year, than they can in New Zealand.

However, for Sophie Carey, who moved from the Northern Territory in 2020, the decision to buck that trend came down to lifestyle and house prices.

Carey is a part of a new recruitment campaign on the West Coast searching for those who are ‘Cut out for the Coast’.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said the Coast was “a special place that attracts a special kind of person”.

“We’re on the hunt for a few more of them to fill some great jobs and join the Coast community.

“We’re looking for people who are sick of the crowds, cars and commercialism of the city, and would prefer a bit more space.”

The first stage of the ‘Cut out for the Coast’ campaign will have a specific focus on the healthcare industry.

In August, Health Minister Andrew Little announced processes for overseas nurses would be eased in Aotearoa and up to $10,000 of financial support could be offered for registration costs.

Te Whatu Ora West Coast general manager Philip Wheble said the region had more than 50 full time equivalent (FTE) nursing vacancies, including roles in aged care, primary care, emergency, mental health and inpatient services.

It was also short 11 FTE workers in Allied Health, which included dental therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, laboratory assistants, anaesthetic technicians and community support workers.

“We’re also looking for GPs, psychiatrists, and rural generalists,” he said.

Carey moved to Christchurch initially with her Kiwi-born partner and then to the West Coast about a year ago.

She said while she could earn more in Australia, she could still earn a reasonable wage and housing affordability was better on the West Coast.

“Good salaries and affordable housing mean we get much more value for our money on the Coast... Taking a couple of minutes to get to work and the lifestyle in general is a priority for me and my partner over money,” she said.

The region’s geography and the sparse way locals lived meant she could have “adventures both outside work and in work”.

“We moved to the Coast and bought a house because it’s more affordable … and meant we could have a house with a view. A house that backs onto the bush ... close to the river and beach, all in one.”

The median house price on the West Coast is $355,060, compared to the national average of $1 million, according to economic consultancy Infometrics.

The West Coast leads the country in housing affordability with the cost of housing 4.1 times the average household income in the region, compared to the national average of 8.5.

Nationally, households spend 48.3% of their income on mortgage repayments. On the West Coast this rate is 20.9%.

Justin Venable is a senior medical officer from Louisiana, USA, who has lived on the West Coast for 16 years.

“The Coast is perfect for the kind of person who wants to be a weekday warrior, not necessarily just a weekend warrior,” he said.

“There are so many opportunities, from hunting and fishing, from growing your own food and vegetables to paragliding, mountaineering, canyoning to kayaking. It’s all on tap.”

Milne said West Coast businesses across all industries were crying out for staff.

Infometrics data shows economic growth in the region increased by 4.2% in the year to June 2022 – the highest rate in the country.

Over the past year, 234 new jobs had been filled on the West Coast, with job numbers increasing from 14,454 in August 2021 to 14,689 in August 2022, according to Statistics New Zealand.

There was a drop in Jobseeker recipients over the same period, with 123 fewer West Coasters receiving the benefit. The Ministry of Social Development reported Jobseeker recipient numbers on the Coast fell from 1527 in August 2021 to 1404 in August 2022.

SEEK also reported a 27% increase in job listings on the West Coast over the past year.