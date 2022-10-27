Playground revamped by Helping Hands as programme expands nationwide

12102022 NEWS PHOTO BRADEN FASTIER / NELSON Enner Glynn Playcentre parents from left Vic Jackson, Freya Satherley, Hayley Segal-Gavin, Katy Towns, work on upgrading the playground with the help of Mitre 10â€™s Helping hands project and the Waimea Menzshed.

It started with the aim of bringing 10 community projects to life in the Nelson region.

Almost seven years and more than 50 projects later, the founder of Mitre 10 MEGA Helping Hands says the programme has been rolled out nationwide, with the local operation receiving growing community support.

At its 56th project in the Nelson region, Helping Hands set about rebuilding the playground at Enner Glynn Playcentre and establishing a community orchard on the centre’s street frontage.

Workers – including partners, Waimea Menzshed, solar company Lightforce and playcentre parents – helped rebuild a play fort, install a slide on a grass bank, and build a mud kitchen and sandpit play shed.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Mitre 10's Helping Hands programme set up a community orchard as part of a rebuild of the Enner Glynn Playcentre playground, with programme partners Waimea Menzshed and the help of parents and community members.

Mitre 10 MEGA Nelson marketing manager and Helping Hands founder, Murray Leaning, said there were two new diggers and tip trucks on hand to help.

The equipment had been lent free of charge to Menzshed from nationwide hire company, Contract Consultants Ltd, as part of the clean-up effort in Nelson after August’s heavy rain event.

A new Helping Hands trailer also made its debut – with gear including power tools, shovels and rakes, put together with donations from the community after the widespread slips and flooding two months ago.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Mitre 10's Helping hands project to rebuild the Inner Glynn Playcentre playground with Waimea Menzshed, and other community members.

The community orchard was the “jewel in the crown” of the playcentre project, Leaning said.

It replaced a weedy area along the front and side of the playcentre, with about 34 different varieties of fruit trees donated by Thirkettle Nurseries, Waimea Nurseries and Mitre 10 MEGA.

Facilitator at the playcentre, Vic Jackson, said the changes at the centre, for families of children under 6, were “huge”.

“It’s made all the difference of us probably being able to do this and not being able to do it, because we’re a not-for-profit.

“I don’t think we would have got to achieve anything on this level.”

Leaning helped set up Helping Hands in 2015 as a way to celebrate a decade since the MEGA store opened on Nelson’s Quarantine Road.

“We’d been there ten years and decided we’d celebrate by doing 10 community projects, and we got three projects in, and decided there was such a need that we just kept going.”

In December, the company decided to register the Helping Hands name, change the logo and roll the programme out nationwide, he said.

“We’ve got more than 100 stores in the group, so the amount of Helping Hands projects that’s going on around the country is huge.”

The projects were mostly funded by the company, he said.

At Enner Glynn Playcentre, local companies donating gear and materials included Nelson Plastics, Hirepool Asphalt and General, EnviroWaste Higgins Concrete, Wholesale Landscapes and Al Fresco Garden & Property Maintenance.

Nelson City Council and Nelmac also helped clear the orchard area.