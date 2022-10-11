Social worker raised questions about injury before child's death

Leith Allen Hutchison was killed by his father when he was 15 months old. He was his mother’s “perfect gift”.

A mother whose toddler son was shaken to death by his drug-dealing father says she was desperate for support in the months before the fatal incident as she struggled to cope with raising a young family on her own.

Leith Hutchison was 15 months old when he was killed by his father, Dane Blake, on April 21, 2015.

Blake pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017, admitting he shook his son causing a fatal brain injury. He only discovered he was Leith’s father about three months before the boy’s death.

He was jailed for five and a half years but was released less than two years into his sentence.

Coroner Louella Dunn is looking at whether the steps taken by the agencies involved in Leith’s care before his death were adequate.

An inquest, which began at the Greymouth District Court on Monday, was told that both of Leith’s parents had been using drugs in the time before his death, and that methamphetamine was “at the heart of what happened”.

It also heard that a social worker raised questions about a serious injury Leith suffered before he died.

Leith's mother, Kate Hutchison, said she had little to no support as a solo mother before Leith's death.

“I was screaming out for help and no one was willing to help ... I had two little children and no family on the Coast. I wasn’t coping,” she told the inquest on Tuesday.

“I feel like I failed my child.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Dane Blake killed his son because he wouldn’t stop crying.

Hutchison said she had concerns about Leith being alone with Blake after he suffered a broken leg while under his care, but was reassured when she was told by a social worker that Blake’s aunt and uncle would be supervising him.

She said she felt under pressure to let Leith go when Blake kept turning up at her house to take him, and she was unaware of how much methamphetamine Blake had been taking.

She did not tell authorities when she saw bruises on her son after his leg was injured because Blake always gave plausible explanations, and no one told her Leith’s aunt had seen Blake slap him hard across the face.

Hutchison acknowledged under cross-examination by a lawyer for the West Coast District Health Board that several agencies and non-governmental organisations had been involved with the family since she sought help for post-natal depression after her first child.

Supplied Leith with his mother, Kate Hutchison

A health board social worker, who has name suppression, also gave evidence on Tuesday.

The woman, who engaged with the family at the hospital when Leith had a fractured leg, noted that Hutchison and Blake seemed supportive of each other and were doing well.

She said Blake denied using drugs, and if she had known there was methamphetamine use in the family more inquiries would have been made, which could have led to a different outcome.

At a risk assessment meeting with medical staff and Oranga Tamariki she said she questioned the plausibility of Blake’s explanation that Leith was injured when he rolled over while the little boy was lying on his chest and their legs became intertwined.

However, she said the supervision requirement for Blake at the hospital was lifted because he had been observed by hospital staff as a caring and responsive parent.

She said a doctor told a safety meeting that while the injury appeared to be non-accidental, Blake's explanation was plausible.

She said agencies could have communicated better, but she did everything she could at the time.

The coroner said previous reports of concerns were made about the family, which involved allegations of domestic violence with Hutchison’s previous partner.

She also questioned why the social worker put weight on observations made in hospital when Blake would know he was being watched.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton earlier told the court Hutchison, a struggling solo mother, should have been offered more support when Leith was discharged with a broken leg in March, 2015.

She said the police homicide investigation revealed both Leith’s parents had been using methamphetamine in the lead up to Leith’s death, though Hutchison said in her evidence that she had only used cannabis to self-medicate, and later “found meth”.

Norton said it was “quite clear that meth was at the heart of what happened leading up to Leith's death”.

“Whilst Dane was using cannabis and meth, unfortunately Kate was also spiralling down to meth use and that did impact on her ability to notice what was happening,” she said.

“She lost some of her protectiveness because of the cycle that she was trying to survive.”

Norton said she alerted Oranga Tamariki about the possibility that Blake had been on drugs when the leg injury happened.

“It's really clear from the police investigation that Kate's life took a downward turn at the end of March. There were warning signs within whānau [and] friends that things were happening for Leith and at some level Kate also knew that.

“If there had been a way, if we had built safety into Leith's life at that time, there may have been a different outcome,” she said.