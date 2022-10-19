Op shop fashion is the secret of Aotearoa's most stylish toddler

Halo-Jerrau loves digging for op shop bargains with her mum.

Halo-Jerrau Wichman must be a contender for Aotearoa’s best-dressed toddler.

The 2.5-year-old from Palmerston North has a clothing collection that would put a Kardashian to shame, but with a major difference: it’s all done on an op-shop budget.

Instyledbysummer A $6 coat from the Red Cross Shop completes Halo-Jerrau Wichman’s outfit.

A fashion stylist, mum Summer Simon has always loved putting outfits together for friends and relatives’ children, and approaches op shopping with her expert eye scanning colours and fabrics.

“I love op shopping,” Simon said. “It’s therapeutic, sustainable, guilt free and low cost. Most of Halo-Jerrau’s outfits are nothing more than $10, sometimes less than $5. You don't feel bad about spending the money.”

The pair’s favourite op shop is Church St’s Salvation Army store in Palmerston North, but Simon visits them all.

“I go to two a week on average. You just have to go often, you never know what you're going to find.”

Inside, Simon browses the racks, while Halo-Jerrau heads for the toy section.

Eloise Yorston Photography Many of Halo-Jerrau’s op shop finds are near or brand new, her mum says.

“She loves it, she’s there digging for bargains with me. Looking at bottom of shelves, looking for toys, she thinks it's fun.”

And afterwards, the little girl helps her mum put together her new outfits.

“She loves dressing up, she's good in front of the camera,” said Summer Simon. “She stands by the fence each morning for a photo.”

instyledbysummer Simon is creating a modelling portfolio for her daughter, who is a natural in front of the camera, she said.

Simon’s best op-shop find? A pair of Christian Dior-labelled pants in Halo-Jerrau’s size, a steal at $1.50.

“They might not be real, but the way I style them they will look real,” Simon said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Op shopping is therapeutic, sustainable, guilt free and low cost, says stylist Summer Simon.

Summer Simon’s op shop tip for parents

Look at the “big kid” section for your toddler: larger shirts can be styled as dresses.

Look for staples like black tops, jeans and jackets.

Keep an eye out for good fabrics that often mark a quality item.

Don’t overlook the 50c bins: have a good rummage, there are always gems to be found.

Look for local Plunket clothing swaps, join local Facebook op shop pages.

You can find Simon on Instagram at @instyledbysummer.